Commonwealth Cup 2024: Day Two Centering Pass (Women’s Div.)

Tufts emerged after a come-from-behind semis win to dominate the final over Michigan

February 25, 2024 by in Recap with 0 comments
Edi Lam gets the layout block for Tufts EWO at the 2023 D-I College Championships. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com

#7 Tufts EWO left their lackluster performances in pool play and ran up a 6-0 lead against #22 Michigan Flywheel en route to claiming the Commonwealth Cup title 13-5. Tufts confirmed that when they’re at their best, they’re as scary as anyone in the division; Michigan has to be happy that their weekend, which started with the tournament nine-seed, ended with an appearance in the final.

Competition Schedule and Results

commonwealth cup 2 ultimate frisbee 2024 3rd-7th place results

Tufts Finds Stride, Sprints Past Michigan

Though they ran away with the final, Tufts EWO by no means ran away with the tournament. To be sure, as the tournament one-seed they got their opponents’ best performances, but the games were a little closer than we might have expected. They were truly tested by Georgia in pool play on Saturday, and today it was more of the same — EWO had to score four in a row, including an upwind break on universe point, to win their semifinal over tournament 13-seed Pennsylvania Venus. Coming into the final, they’d yet to put a full game together and were plagued by execution errors, missed resets, and drops.

  Bridget Mizener
    Bridget Mizener

