Great Performances: Jolie Krebs

Some games are dominated by great players. Our series, “Great Performances” highlights players who made an impact for their team with impressive stat lines.

Jolie Krebs has built a reputation as a do it all center piece for the three time DI Nationals appearing SUNY Binghamton Big Bear. At the 2023 College Championships she notched an impressive 11 total points vs. Colorado State.  This time she upped the ante with 8 assists, 5 goals, and 2 blocks (being involved in all but 1 of the teams points) in their pool play win over Carnegie Melon at the 2024 Commonwealth Cup II this past weekend.  Check it out:

