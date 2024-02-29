Great Performances: Jolie Krebs

Jolie Krebs put on a show at Commonwealth Cup II.

Some games are dominated by great players. Our series, “Great Performances” highlights players who made an impact for their team with impressive stat lines.

Jolie Krebs has built a reputation as a do it all center piece for the three time DI Nationals appearing SUNY Binghamton Big Bear. At the 2023 College Championships she notched an impressive 11 total points vs. Colorado State. This time she upped the ante with 8 assists, 5 goals, and 2 blocks (being involved in all but 1 of the teams points) in their pool play win over Carnegie Melon at the 2024 Commonwealth Cup II this past weekend. Check it out:

Great Performances: Jolie Krebs 2024 Commonwealth Cup II

To watch games from the 2024 College season, check out our Video Library!

