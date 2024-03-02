FCS D-III Tune Up 2024: Day One Centering Pass

Upsets abound as Whitman, Lewis & Clark, and upstarts Franciscan emerge undefeated through one day of interregional play

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

If there’s one thing to be said about the D-III men’s division, it always delivers. In a tournament where half the field are ranked the Top 25, there were some significant upsets that will surely upset the Power Rankings, and more importantly the bid picture, come Monday. Lots of big plays, lots of close games, and some new names to keep an eye on.

North Best

#11 Lewis & Clark Bacchus and #12 Whitman Sweets woke up on a fine Saturday morning with something to prove and stood on business. The two teams went a combined 8-0 with Whitman recording a +25 goal differential and Lewis & Clark +23. Whitman snatched an impressive win over #9 Berry Bucks in their third match of the day while Lewis & Clark found ranked wins over #17 Missouri S&T Miner Threat and #18 Navy Poseidon. In a tournament with massive implications for the bid picture, the Northwest have placed themselves front and center after one day of play.