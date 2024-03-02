Smoky Mountain Invite 2024: Day One Centering Pass

Massachusetts came out on top of a tightly-contested Pool D, and mostly close prequarters set up must-watch quarters

March 2, 2024 by in Recap with 0 comments
Wyatt Kellman’s throws helped power Massachusetts to an undefeated Day One of Smoky Mountain Invite. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

The college season reached a new phase today at Smokey Mountain Invite, as the field loaded with Nationals caliber teams from top to bottom battled through four rounds of play and showcased the highest caliber ultimate of the season thus far. Half of the hopefuls were eliminated from contention following Saturday afternoon’s prequarters, with eight teams lined up to duke it out in quarterfinals starting at 9 am Sunday morning.

2024 smoky mountain invite ultimate frisbee pool play results 2024 smoky mountain invite ultimate frisbee preq results pt 2 2024 smoky mountain invite ultimate frisbee preq results pt 1

UMass Thriving by Surviving in Tricky Pool D

Runners up at last year’s National Championships, #4 Massachusetts Zoodisc came into the season as the clearest challenger to #1 North Carolina Darkside’s throne. But the path to a rematch at SMI was almost derailed from the start as #5 Colorado Mamabird took them the distance in a thrilling 13-12 game to kick off the action in Pool D. Zoodisc needed to break twice in a row to win on universe, with Wyatt Kellman activating clutch mode to tally assists on both of the final goals.

  1. Patrick Stegemoeller
    Avatar

    Patrick Stegemoeller is a Senior Staff Writer for Ultiworld, co-host of the Sin The Fields podcast, and also a lawyer who lives in Brooklyn.

