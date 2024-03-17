Centex 2024: Day One Stock Market Report (Men’s Div.)

Got some cash to burn? Let stock broker Chris Cassella guide you to the smart money investments, carefully curated from the assets on display at Men's Centex

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

*DING DING DING*

You hear that, folks? That’s the end of another day at the Ultiworld Stock Exchange. Today, we have a focus on Men’s Centex down at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex , the University of Texas at Austin Intramural Fields …the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex? Yes. We went back and forth and back down the traffic-laden Highway I-35 for an exciting (and logistical nightmare) day of ultimate. Here’s your end of day report.

Buy Buy Buy!

BYU Chi

#22 Brigham Young CHI went 6-1 on the weekend, their only loss to #15 Texas TUFF on universe point. CHI will not be competing in the Series, but have one more tournament booked for the regular season. Definitely a team to keep an eye on in the Power Rankings, and a great way to diversify your portfolio with a short-term return. Getting them before next weekend’s Northwest Challenge could be a great way to turn a quick buck.

Texas TUFF

Texas, Texas, Yee Haw! TUFF have had a good weekend so far. The BYU comeback win on Friday night should be called a BUY comeback win, because Texas might just be back in time for the series. (Quick insider tip here: my broker is saying the even hotter BUY order might be for Gavin Babbitt’s clutch instincts, since it was his poach block that pushed them through.) TUFF did play a tight game against the Middlebury Pranksters for their last round of pool play, but that got cut short due to lightning (scroll down for some financial advice on that). Reading the tea leaves instead of the score, that means the weather was so miserable you want to give them credit for persevering rather than ding their record for playing a little close.

Texas A&M Dozen