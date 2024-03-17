Centex 2024: Day Two Centering Pass (Women’s Div.)

Colorado State cruise to the Centex win, while Brown breaks through to the final as tournament eight seed

Through all the wind and rain the #15 Colorado State Hell’s Belles never dampened. The Belles take home their first tournament win of the season, and improve from last year’s Centex second-place result. The whole tournament was plagued with bad weather, but the final and semifinal especially. Despite the conditions, the deep ball was definitely still in play and plenty of big plays were made. Colorado State demonstrated they’re firmly in the conversation for the South Central’s second bid and a trip to Nationals.

Belles Still Ringing

Colorado State cruised through their games today. They started early with their final pool play game, fleecing D-III #1 Middlebury Pranksters 13-5. In the bracket stage their toughest matchup was come in quarterfinals against the #19 Utah Spiral Jetty, a game they won 14-12. After that the gaps got wider. They beat out their regional rivals Texas Melee in the semifinal 15-11 and then Brown in the final 15-10. At the center of Colorado State’s success was the duo of Grace Brown and Willow Purvis. Brown was running the show in the handler space while Purvis was all over the deep space. It seemed like nothing could stop them from scoring, not their opponents or the weather. Deep ball after deep ball saw success and even other teams that were willing to shoot the disc couldn’t find the same consistency as Colorado State.

Not that the Hell’s Belles were a two player show – Cice Kim, Sutton Ballard, Genevieve Reyland-Slawson, and Char Bokhof in particular worked the disc well. Kim and Reyland-Slawson were quick and dangerous both in the deep space and in red zone situations. Bokhof was mostly facilitating the disc in the handler space, but wasn’t afraid to cut deep and catch their defender flat footed. Sutton played a quieter game, but was integral in the midfield and helped reset when the momentum stalled out a bit.

Overall a really good showing from Colorado State. It’s hard to say if they’ll have what it takes to overcome Colorado, but they clearly demonstrated they’re at least the second best team in the South Central.

