Northwest Challenge 2024: How to Watch, Tournament Preview (Men’s Div.)

A much stronger field than usual and a few notable out-of-region challengers put all eyes on Seattle.

Welcome to Extreme Makeover: Tournament Edition. This isn’t your granddad’s Northwest Challenge! What was once a regional afterthought has become, at least in 2024, one of the major events on the calendar. With nine ranked teams – including four top-10 heavy hitters – in the field and better National diversity than usual, there is the potential for a few big pre-Nationals statements. We could be in for a semis-of-Nationals-level preview, even. Further down the board, strength bids could change hands depending on the results of a few key games.

Date : March 22-24

: March 22-24 Location : Seattle, WA

: Seattle, WA Weather : High temperatures in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and some rain on Saturday

: High temperatures in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and some rain on Saturday Top 25 teams : Nine

: Nine Schedules & Results

All Ultiworld Standard and All-Access subscribers will have access to watch the live broadcasts from this year’s Northwest Challenge (Men’s Div.), where we will have one game in each broadcasting round.

The broadcast schedule can be found below:

All times are PT.

Friday, March 15

5:00 PM: BYU vs. Oregon State [M]

7:00 PM: BYU vs. Washington [M]

Saturday, March 16

12:30 PM: Oregon vs. California [M]

2:30 PM: Carleton vs. Washington [M]

4:30 PM: Crossover 1B vs. 1A [M]

6:30 PM: Prequarter 2B vs. 3E [M]

Sunday, March 17

10:00 AM: Quarterfinal TBD [M]

12:00 PM: Semifinal TBD [M]

2:00 PM: Final TBD [M]

Tournament Preview

Cal Poly’s Clean Set of Heels

After Darkside went down in the semis of Smoky Mountain Invite a few weeks ago, #2 Cal Poly SLOCORE were thrust into new and unfamiliar territory. They stand alone: the sole lossless team in the top 20. They’ve shown moments of vulnerability along the way, including universe point wins against #24 Utah State Scotsmen and #10 Oregon Ego, but in the biggest games the powerhouse from the central coast has looked untouchable. This weekend will present a number of the same challengers from Santa Barbara and Presidents’ Day, with the notable addition of #9 Carleton CUT. Will the offensive dynamism of Calvin Brown, Alex Nelson, Anton Orme, James Whealan, Seamus Robinson, Keaton Orser, and Kyle Lew once again prove too much for college level defenses, or will this team finally come back to earth, ending the dream of an undefeated regular season?

Familiar Foes Battle for Bids

This year’s iteration of Northwest Challenge men’s boasts both the deepest field and strongest top end in recent memory. #6 Colorado Mamabird, Carleton, Oregon, #14 California Ursa Major, #15 Washington Sundodgers, #16 Oregon State Beavers, #19 BYU CHI, and #22 UCLA Smaug will all be looking to get statement wins, both for momentum going into the postseason and, perhaps more crucially, more bids for their respective regions. Excluding Colorado, Carleton and Oregon, all of whom sit comfortably inside the bid range, every other team listed above sits within about ~80 points of the bid cutoff, the kind of swing that a couple good wins or one bad loss could easily make happen. With this in mind, almost every game will, in essence, carry season-on-the-line type implications. Colorado, Carleton, and Oregon, for their part, will be looking to consolidate their status as top ten teams, with realistic aspirations of quarterfinals and beyond come Memorial Day.

