What's new in European Club?
April 2, 2024 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith are joined by Ravi Vasudevan to discuss changes to the European club structure. Then they recap the end of the College regular season as well as hit some small ball.
Tune in LIVE on Youtube April 2nd at 12PM Eastern!
Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.
Deep Look LIVE: New European Club Structure ft. Ravi Vasudevan; Easterns, East Coast Invite Recap
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Keith, Charlie, and Ravi preview the upcoming WUC in Australia! Starting directly after the show.
Bonus Content for Deep Look LIVE: New European Club Structure ft. Ravi Vasudevan; Easterns, East Coast Invite Recap is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!