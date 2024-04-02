Deep Look LIVE: New European Club Structure ft. Ravi Vasudevan; Easterns, East Coast Invite Recap

What's new in European Club?

April 2, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith are joined by Ravi Vasudevan to discuss changes to the European club structure. Then they recap the end of the College regular season as well as hit some small ball.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube April 2nd at 12PM Eastern!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Keith, Charlie, and Ravi preview the upcoming WUC in Australia! Starting directly after the show. 

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

