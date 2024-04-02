Deep Look LIVE: New European Club Structure ft. Ravi Vasudevan; Easterns, East Coast Invite Recap

What's new in European Club?

Charlie and Keith are joined by Ravi Vasudevan to discuss changes to the European club structure. Then they recap the end of the College regular season as well as hit some small ball.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube April 2nd at 12PM Eastern!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Deep Look LIVE: New European Club Structure ft. Ravi Vasudevan; Easterns, East Coast Invite Recap

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Keith, Charlie, and Ravi preview the upcoming WUC in Australia! Starting directly after the show.