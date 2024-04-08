High School Power Rankings: Post-RCC & Seattle Invite Edition [4/8/24]

Welcome to the second edition of the 2024 High School Power Rankings! The rankings can be permanently found on our Youth Rankings page.

Because many youth teams have not played yet this season, these rankings should still be considered preliminary and will change during the course of the spring. The rankings will eventually be used to determine invitations to the 2024 High School National Invite; currently, we plan to use the rankings published the week of May 6th as the final rankings before final bids are sent out (many bids will be sent out on a rolling basis).

If you have additional information about tournaments or team strength that you would like to be considered for the High School Power Rankings, please email [email protected].

Teams, if you would like to add logos and team information to your Team Pages, follow these instructions!

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 teams in the Boys’ and Girls’ High School Divisions!

Notes

Jackson-Reed took down the River Campus Classic in dominant fashion, not allowing a team within three goals of them in any game. They defeated the otherwise undefeated Liberal Arts & Science Academy (LASA) by five goals in the final. Jackson-Reed had already received an HSNI bid from their finals appearance at YULA.

Well, hello, LASA! It’s been a big question mark about how Texas teams — who have not traveled for out-of-state competition for years — would match up nationally. LASA, the back-to-back defending state champions, certainly showed they can hang, getting a crucial 9-7 win over #14 West Jessamine and dominating lesser competition. A loss to #4 Jackson-Reed is nothing to be ashamed of. HSNI could welcome its first Texas team this year!

Amherst (MA), Alameda (CA), Mason (OH), and Midtown (GA) all dropped from the top 25 after bumpy results since the preseason rankings dropped. Amherst got crushed by Four Rivers (MA), who debuts in the rankings; Alameda dropped a league game to a talented Oakland Tech (CA); Mason went winless in pool play at RCC; and Midtown lost to a USN (TN) team that’s right on the bubble of the top 25.

Pennsbury got a one goal win over Lower Merion in the final of Born to Dive, bumping them up in the rankings and ensuring that the race for the Pennsylvania State Championship between those teams and Wissahickon will be a good one. Multiple PA teams could be represented at HSNI.

Notes

South Eugene came out on top at the Seattle Invite last weekend, splitting wins with Lincoln and taking down Roosevelt in semis. All three teams have accepted invitations to HSNI, and it seems very possible all three could be in semis battling for the title this season. They are all generationally talented high school teams.

A bumpy weekend at Seattle Invite for Green Canyon sends them down six spots in the rankings.

Jackson-Reed climbs two spots and earns an HSNI bid after taking down the River Campus Classic over Midtown.

HSNI Invite List

Boys Division

Eastside Prep (WA)

Green Canyon (UT)

Jordan (NC)

Jackson-Reed (DC)

South Eugene (OR)

Lincoln (WA)

Nathan Hale (WA) [pending acceptance]

Lone Peak (UT)

Girls Division