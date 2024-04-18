Huckin’ Eh: Conferences and C4UC Recap, Interviews with Prime Pandas and Ninjax

We're talking Canadian 4s!

4’s champs in the house! Time to break down all the action from C4UC and CJ4UC as Theo talks about how each tourney went in the news. He is then joined by Miles Wong and Lauren Szeto-Fung from Prime Pandas and Jean-Lévy Champagne from Ninjax as they discuss their resepcetive title wins. Don’t think he forget about college! in the news, he also breaks down the recent conferences and looks ahead to upcoming tourneys this weekend.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Jean-Levy talks about how to build an ultimate program. Learn from someone who made an impact in the Montreal ultimate scene and hear some tips and tricks on how you can start an ultimate program in your city!