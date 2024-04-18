Huckin’ Eh: Conferences and C4UC Recap, Interviews with Prime Pandas and Ninjax

We're talking Canadian 4s!

April 18, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

4’s champs in the house! Time to break down all the action from C4UC and CJ4UC as Theo talks about how each tourney went in the news. He is then joined by Miles Wong and Lauren Szeto-Fung from Prime Pandas and Jean-Lévy Champagne from Ninjax as they discuss their resepcetive title wins. Don’t think he forget about college! in the news, he also breaks down the recent conferences and looks ahead to upcoming tourneys this weekend.



Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Jean-Levy talks about how to build an ultimate program. Learn from someone who made an impact in the Montreal ultimate scene and hear some tips and tricks on how you can start an ultimate program in your city!

    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

