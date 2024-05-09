EuroZone: Tom’s and Elite Invite with Sam Murphy!

Check in on European Ultimate!

May 9, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Sean is joined by Ranelagh’s Sam Murphy to talk Tom’s, the EUCS structure and what we might be seeing at Elite Invite as well as some discussion about the season more widely and how Ranelagh are looking this year.

EuroZone: Tom's and Elite Invite with Sam Murphy!

  1. Sean Colfer
    Sean Colfer

    Sean Colfer is based in London. He’s played for teams across the UK since 2006 and has been writing about and commentating on ultimate since 2010. Follow him on Twitter @seancolfer, or follow @ShowGameUlti on Instagram for more on UK and Irish ultimate.

