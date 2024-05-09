Check in on European Ultimate!
May 9, 2024 by Sean Colfer in Podcast with 0 comments
Sean is joined by Ranelagh’s Sam Murphy to talk Tom’s, the EUCS structure and what we might be seeing at Elite Invite as well as some discussion about the season more widely and how Ranelagh are looking this year.
EuroZone: Tom’s and Elite Invite with Sam Murphy!
