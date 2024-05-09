EuroZone: Tom’s and Elite Invite with Sam Murphy!

Check in on European Ultimate!

Sean is joined by Ranelagh’s Sam Murphy to talk Tom’s, the EUCS structure and what we might be seeing at Elite Invite as well as some discussion about the season more widely and how Ranelagh are looking this year.

