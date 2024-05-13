Deep Look LIVE: D3, D1 College Nationals Chatter; TEP

College Championships are right around the corner!

May 13, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith chat about the upcoming D-III and D-I College Championships! They also hit on the nationals teams performances at TEP and discuss Tom Crawford’s retirement and the search for his replacement.

Tune in LIVE on Youtube May 14th at 12PM Eastern!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld.You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

