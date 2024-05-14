Better Box Score Metrics: Evans, Juengst, and Hanson Lead The Way [UFA Week 3, 2024]

Who’s the steadiest thrower so far? CP+ is back to tell you.

In an effort to get the EDGE results out as quickly as possible, I’m keeping the commentary sparse, and I’m using the data that’s available shortly after the final game of the weekend has played. This week, that means that there are no results included for the two Oakland games, due to some apparent technical difficulties.1

The EDGE-O leader this week is Carolina’s Anders Juengst. Known primarily for being an unstoppable receiver in the red zone, Juengst had 401 throwing yards on top of his 261 receiving yards, and only a single turnover, suggesting that he’s becoming a complete problem for other teams.