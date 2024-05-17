D-I College Championships 2024: Fantasy Ultimate

Pick your favorite players and collect points.

Fantasy ultimate is here for the 2024 USA Ultimate D-I College Championships! Fantasy sports have exploded in popularity, providing a fun and exciting way to engage with sports across the spectrum. And for this year’s D-I Nationals, you can outscore other fans and add another element to your Nationals experience.

Each division has a separate competition, so you’ll have a chance to form your men’s division and women’s division squads. And it’s all free.

Pick your friends, your rivals, your league teammates, your regional reps, your fan favorites, or just the unsung heroes that’ll make you look like a clairvoyant savant.

First place in each division gets a free month Standard Subscription to Ultiworld.

Special thanks to Akshat Rajan for developing and organizing this year’s game.

Enter Here

Men’s Division

Women’s Division

Rules