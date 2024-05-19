Re-Ranking the National Prequarterfinalists (Men’s Div.)

Throw out the initial seeds; what do the results of College Championships pool play tell us about who's peaking at the most crucial time and who's really on top?

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Through one day of competition at Nationals, 12 teams remain alive in their pursuit of a National Championship. Commiserations to the Oberlin Flying Horsecows, Berry Bucks, Missouri S&T Miner Threat, and Claremont Braineaters, who have been relegated to consolation play after going 0-3 in pool play. For the remaining teams, there’s plenty of new information learned over the three rounds of pool play, enough information that we can do an informal power rankings of the teams left. Without further ado:

1. Middlebury Pranksters