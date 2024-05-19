Star Play the D-III Way

A look at the stars powering the different styles seen on stream at Day 1 of the D-III Men's College Championships

Division III college ultimate is one of the most star-driven forms of our sport that exists. Compared to Division I, where at this point most players on top teams enter college with high school experience, most of the teams competing at this weekend’s Nationals are composed largely of athletes who picked up the sport, or began to take it seriously, in college. This necessitates a different approach to striving for on-field success, as smaller rosters, less throwing depth, and a reduced capacity for specialized offensive and defensive systems force stars to bear an increased burden while leading their teams to victory.

Not all stars affect the game in the same way. In fact, if we go back and check the tape, we can see that each of the players mentioned below are able to take over a game in their own way. Each of them were successful in doing so today and will wake up tomorrow morning facing an appearance in the prequarterfinals, or quarterfinals for those who were able to earn a bye, and the opportunity to really leave their mark on the 2024 college season.

Chris O’Mara (Carleton CHOP)