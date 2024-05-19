Star Play the D-III Way

A look at the stars powering the different styles seen on stream at Day 1 of the D-III Men's College Championships

May 19, 2024 by in Analysis with 0 comments
Williams WUFO star handler Danny Klein launches a backhand at the 2023 D-III men's ultimate frisbee College Championships. Photo: Kevin Wayner - UltiPhotos.com
Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Division III college ultimate is one of the most star-driven forms of our sport that exists. Compared to Division I, where at this point most players on top teams enter college with high school experience, most of the teams competing at this weekend’s Nationals are composed largely of athletes who picked up the sport, or began to take it seriously, in college. This necessitates a different approach to striving for on-field success, as smaller rosters, less throwing depth, and a reduced capacity for specialized offensive and defensive systems force stars to bear an increased burden while leading their teams to victory.

Not all stars affect the game in the same way. In fact, if we go back and check the tape, we can see that each of the players mentioned below are able to take over a game in their own way. Each of them were successful in doing so today and will wake up tomorrow morning facing an appearance in the prequarterfinals, or quarterfinals for those who were able to earn a bye, and the opportunity to really leave their mark on the 2024 college season.

Chris O’Mara (Carleton CHOP)

  1. Jacob Cowan
    Jacob Cowan

    Jacob Cowan began playing ultimate in New York City in high school. After a couple of club seasons with Brooklyn Blueprint and following a college career playing with and captaining the Grinnell Grinnellephants, he is now searching for the best cheap meal in Madrid.

