2024 D-I College Championships: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

Ultiworld is broadcasting 70 games from this year's D-I College Championships!

We are three days away from the 2024 USA Ultimate Division I College Championships! 40 worthy teams arrive at the season’s final weekend ready to crown a national champion.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. Follow along on the D-I College Championships Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend.

More D-I College Championships Coverage Than Ever Before

We are broadcasting more games than ever before at this year’s D-I College Championships! Back this year is Field Pass at College Nationals, an NFL Red Zone inspired multi-game stream that lets the viewer watch up to four games at once, replicating the on-site experience of jumping from one exciting game to another. All-Access Subscribers and Event Pack purchasers will also get access to each of the four Field Pass individual game streams, presented with natural sound and no commentary, along with an additional All-Access game each round covered with our new AI-driven camera system that we are testing for the first time.

And that’s all on top of the showcase field streamed game each round! And, for the first time ever, Ultiworld will be bringing you coverage from each of the four semifinals on Sunday from Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wisconsin.

All in all, Ultiworld will be broadcasting 72 total games from pool play (60 games), prequarters (6 games), quarterfinals (all 8 games), and semifinals (all 4 games) before coverage transitions over to ESPNU for the finals. Every single team at the tournament will be streamed at least once. All games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.

How To Watch

You have three options for watching Ultiworld’s live coverage from the D-I College Championships:

Standard Subscription ($12.99/mo.): A Standard subscription will get you access to all of the showcase games, all four semifinals, and the primary Field Pass broadcast each round through quarterfinals. Plus all of the other Ultiworld subscription benefits, like exclusive articles, Discord access and more.

($12.99/mo.): A Standard subscription will get you access to all of the showcase games, all four semifinals, and the primary Field Pass broadcast each round through quarterfinals. Plus all of the other Ultiworld subscription benefits, like exclusive articles, Discord access and more. All-Access Subscription ($19.99/mo.): An All-Access subscription will get you access to every single game from the College Championships: all the showcase games, the Field Pass primary broadcast, individual All-Access FP broadcasts, and our bonus All-Access game from our AI camera system. Plus all of the other Ultiworld subscription benefits, like exclusive articles, Discord access and more.

($19.99/mo.): An All-Access subscription will get you access to every single game from the College Championships: all the showcase games, the Field Pass primary broadcast, individual All-Access FP broadcasts, and our bonus All-Access game from our AI camera system. Plus all of the other Ultiworld subscription benefits, like exclusive articles, Discord access and more. D-I College Championships Event Pack ($21.99): A one-time Event Pack gets you lifetime access to every single game from the College Championships: all the showcase games, the Field Pass primary broadcast, individual All-Access FP broadcasts, and our bonus All-Access game from our AI camera system. Does not include additional subscription benefits.

To watch the finals (Women’s / Men’s), you will need to have access to ESPNU, which traditionally is bundled in cable packages as well as modern streaming services like Sling, YouTubeTV, Fubo, and Hulu Live TV. The games are not available on ESPN+, the network’s streaming service.

Are There Any Free Games to Watch?

Yes! We will be airing three broadcasts on the Ultiworld YouTube channel.

On Friday, May 24th, tune in for Brown Brownian Motion vs. UNC Darkside on the showcase field at 10:30 AM Central time, and then stick around at 1 PM for a Field Pass broadcast featuring Georgia Jojah v. Oregon Ego, Carleton CUT v. NC State Alpha, Michigan Flywheel v. Western Washington Chaos, and Vermont Chill v. Penn State Spank.

On Saturday, May 25th, tune in for Carleton Syzygy v. Washington Element at 3 PM CT on the showcase field.

Full Broadcast Schedule













