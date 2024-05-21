Deep Look LIVE: D-III Nationals Recap, D-I Nationals Preview

D3 brought the action! What can we expect from D1?

Charlie and Keith chat recap D-III Nationals which proved to be thrilling down the stretch! After the break, the preview one of the most anticipated D-I College nationals of the recent era!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube May 21th at 12PM Eastern!

Make sure to get your D-I College Nationals Event Pack to keep up with all the action this Memorial Day Weekend May 24-27!

