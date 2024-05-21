Deep Look LIVE: D-III Nationals Recap, D-I Nationals Preview

D3 brought the action! What can we expect from D1?

May 21, 2024 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith chat recap D-III Nationals which proved to be thrilling down the stretch! After the break, the preview one of the most anticipated D-I College nationals of the recent era!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube May 21th at 12PM Eastern!

Make sure to get your D-I College Nationals Event Pack to keep up with all the action this Memorial Day Weekend May 24-27!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, where Charlie and Keith discuss Ultiworld’s Top 25 College Player rankings! Starting directly after the show.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

