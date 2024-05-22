Huckin’ Eh: Tourney Notes, USAU D-I College Championships Preview

Its time for D-I Nationals!

May 22, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

It’s time for the big show! In this short but sweet episode, Theo brings you a preview of the three Canadian teams competing at this weekend’s D-I College Championships. In the news, Theo shares some tournament notes from PVI, TUX and TEP!

  Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].

