Its time for D-I Nationals!
It’s time for the big show! In this short but sweet episode, Theo brings you a preview of the three Canadian teams competing at this weekend’s D-I College Championships. In the news, Theo shares some tournament notes from PVI, TUX and TEP!
Huckin’ Eh: Tourney Notes, USAU D-I College Championships Preview
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at [email protected].
TAGGED: Ultimate Canada (UC), USAU College, 2024 D-I College Championships, Canada, Huckin' Eh, UBC Women's, Ultimate Canada, USAU
TEAMS: Ottawa, Victoria