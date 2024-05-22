Huckin’ Eh: Tourney Notes, USAU D-I College Championships Preview

Its time for D-I Nationals!

It’s time for the big show! In this short but sweet episode, Theo brings you a preview of the three Canadian teams competing at this weekend’s D-I College Championships. In the news, Theo shares some tournament notes from PVI, TUX and TEP!

