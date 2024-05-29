Deep Look LIVE: D-I Nationals Recap

D-I Nationals was a wild ride!

Charlie and Keith break down all the action from the college championships that lived up to the hype!

Tune in LIVE on Youtube Thursday May 30th at 11:30M Eastern!

Deep Look is sponsored by Sunset Lake CBD. Use coupon code “deeplook” for 20% off your order.

Deep Look LIVE: D-I Nationals Recap

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

Make sure to join the Ultiworld discord for the live Deep Look subscribers-only bonus segment, Out the Back, starting directly after the show.