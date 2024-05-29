SUNY Binghamton’s Jolie Krebs Wins the 2024 Callahan Award

The first Metro East winner since the redraw and powerhouse of the Big Bear

SUNY Binghamton’s Jolie Krebs was named the winner of the 2024 Callahan Award at the halftime break of the first men’s semifinal Sunday afternoon in Madison. She is the first player from the Big Bear program to win the award.

The Brooklyn, New York native began her playing career her senior year at the Packer Collegiate Institute with the coed varsity team. Since arriving at SUNY Binghamton, she’s powered Big Bear to Nationals every year in which it was held, their first appearances since 1989, when the team was named SUNY Binghamton Bingo. She rose to captain the team and played elite mixed club in the summer as part of the New York XIST team that made it to the national semifinal in 2023. She won Mixed BPOTY runner-up for her impressive performance on the O-line.

At 2024 Nationals, Krebs led Big Bear to the best pool play record at D-I Nationals for a Metro East women’s division team since Ottawa in 2011, upsetting both UC Santa Barbara and UC Santa Cruz off the back of impressive performances from Krebs. She finished the tournament first in assists with 38, 12 clear of second-most, and accounted for 43 of SUNY Binghamton’s 47 total scores.

Krebs’ ridiculous single-game stats are often dubbed “the Krebs Cycle” after the biochemical citric acid cycle, a moniker dating back to 2023 Nationals when Big Bear upset Colorado State 14-11 and Krebs posted a 2G/9A/4D stat line.

On top of a tremendous 2024 college season, Krebs excels with the Premier Ultimate League’s New York Gridlock who currently sit atop the North Division. But she is much more than big plays. She’s dominant with or without the disc, outwitting even the toughest matchups she inevitably draws, and has been one of the most defining presences in the latter half of her college career.

