SUNY Binghamton’s Jolie Krebs Wins the 2024 Callahan Award

The first Metro East winner since the redraw and powerhouse of the Big Bear

May 29, 2024 by in News with 0 comments
Jolie Krebs with the SUNY Binghamton team after winning the 2024 Callahan Award. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

SUNY Binghamton’s Jolie Krebs was named the winner of the 2024 Callahan Award at the halftime break of the first men’s semifinal Sunday afternoon in Madison. She is the first player from the Big Bear program to win the award.

The Brooklyn, New York native began her playing career her senior year at the Packer Collegiate Institute with the coed varsity team. Since arriving at SUNY Binghamton, she’s powered Big Bear to Nationals every year in which it was held, their first appearances since 1989, when the team was named SUNY Binghamton Bingo. She rose to captain the team and played elite mixed club in the summer as part of the New York XIST team that made it to the national semifinal in 2023. She won Mixed BPOTY runner-up for her impressive performance on the O-line.

At 2024 Nationals, Krebs led Big Bear to the best pool play record at D-I Nationals for a Metro East women’s division team since Ottawa in 2011, upsetting both UC Santa Barbara and UC Santa Cruz off the back of impressive performances from Krebs. She finished the tournament first in assists with 38, 12 clear of second-most, and accounted for 43 of SUNY Binghamton’s 47 total scores.

Krebs’ ridiculous single-game stats are often dubbed “the Krebs Cycle” after the biochemical citric acid cycle, a moniker dating back to 2023 Nationals when Big Bear upset Colorado State 14-11 and Krebs posted a 2G/9A/4D stat line.

On top of a tremendous 2024 college season, Krebs excels with the Premier Ultimate League’s New York Gridlock who currently sit atop the North Division. But she is much more than big plays. She’s dominant with or without the disc, outwitting even the toughest matchups she inevitably draws, and has been one of the most defining presences in the latter half of her college career.

SUNY Binghamton’s Jolie Krebs for Callahan

  1. Theresa Diffendal
    Theresa Diffendal

    Theresa began playing frisbee in 2014 at Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh. Having lived all over Pennsylvania, she’s settled at the moment in Harrisburg with her partner and plays with the mixed club team Farm Show. She received her BA from Bryn Mawr where she played with the Sneetches and her Master’s from the University of Maryland.

TAGGED: , , ,

EVENTS:

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "SUNY Binghamton’s Jolie Krebs Wins the 2024 Callahan Award"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Deep Look LIVE: D-I Nationals Recap
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Out the Back: College Nationals Semifinals Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Showcase: North Carolina vs. Cal Poly SLO (Men’s Semifinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Showcase: Colorado vs. Brown (Men’s Semifinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now