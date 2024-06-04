2024 High School National Invite: Streaming Schedule, How to Watch

Ultiworld is broadcasting 70 games from this year's D-I College Championships!

We are three days away from the 2024 High School National Invite! 32 of the nation’s best high school teams arrive to Rockford this week to battle for the most prestigious title in high school ultimate.

We’ve got you covered for all the exciting action this weekend. Follow along on the HSNI Event Page for livestreams and updates throughout the weekend.

More HSNI Coverage Than Ever Before

We are broadcasting more games than ever before at this year’s HSNI!

We’ll be broadcasting a multi-camera showcase game every round during the event, starting with pool play all the way through the finals. Plus, we’ll have an additional two games a round of single camera broadcasts so you can dive deep into this year’s action.

All in all, Ultiworld will be broadcasting 24 total games from pool play (12 games), prequarters (3 games), quarterfinals (3 games), semifinals (all 4 games), and both finals. All games will be available on-demand for viewing immediately following the live broadcasts.

How To Watch

You have four options for watching Ultiworld’s live coverage from the High School National Invite:

Standard Subscription ($12.99/mo.): A Standard subscription will get you access to all of the showcase games including both tournament finals. Plus all of the other Ultiworld subscription benefits, like exclusive articles, Discord access and more.

All-Access Subscription ($19.99/mo.): An All-Access subscription will get you access to every single broadcasted game from HSNI: all the showcase games and the extra pair of All-Access games each round. Plus all of the other Ultiworld subscription benefits, like exclusive articles, Discord access and more.

High School National Invite Event Pack ($14.99): A one-time Event Pack gets you lifetime access to every single game from the High School National Invite: all the showcase games and the extra pair of All-Access games each round. Does not include additional subscription benefits.

Road to HSNI Event Pack ($24.99): Want to watch some of the lead up to the event? We’ve got coverage from six HSNI qualifying tournaments along with all of the HSNI coverage included in the HSNI Event Pack.

Are There Any Free Games to Watch?

Yes! We will be airing two broadcasts on the Ultiworld YouTube channel.

On Friday, June 7th, tune in for a Girls Division pool play matchup between Nathan Hale and Northampton on the showcase field at 10:15 AM Central time.

On Saturday, June 8th, tune in at 11:15 AM CT for a Boys Division quarterfinal on the showcase field.

Full Broadcast Schedule