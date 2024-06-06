College is over and Club is around the corner!
June 6, 2024 by Theo Wan in Podcast with 0 comments
Club season is in full swing! From Disc Flicker to Jazzfest to Fishbowl, Theo has you covered for all of this weekend’s action. In the other main event, hear about how each Canadian team did at the D-I College Championships. Before that, get caught up on the news with two weeks worth of tourney results and coverage!
Huckin’ Eh: College Nationals Recap, Tourney Previews
In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo shares about his experience at D-III and D-I Nationals!
