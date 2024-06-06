Huckin’ Eh: College Nationals Recap, Tourney Previews

College is over and Club is around the corner!

Club season is in full swing! From Disc Flicker to Jazzfest to Fishbowl, Theo has you covered for all of this weekend’s action. In the other main event, hear about how each Canadian team did at the D-I College Championships. Before that, get caught up on the news with two weeks worth of tourney results and coverage!

Huckin’ Eh: College Nationals Recap, Tourney Previews

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo shares about his experience at D-III and D-I Nationals!