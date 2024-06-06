Huckin’ Eh: College Nationals Recap, Tourney Previews

College is over and Club is around the corner!

June 6, 2024 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Club season is in full swing! From Disc Flicker to Jazzfest to Fishbowl, Theo has you covered for all of this weekend’s action. In the other main event, hear about how each Canadian team did at the D-I College Championships. Before that, get caught up on the news with two weeks worth of tourney results and coverage!

In the Huckin' Eh subscribers-only bonus segment, Theo shares about his experience at D-III and D-I Nationals!

    Theo Wan

Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh' Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans.

