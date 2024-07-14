Pro-Elite Challenge West 2024: Day One Centering Pass

While women's pool play went to chalk, some surprising upsets unfolded in the men's and mixed divisions

It was a full day of games out in Corvallis, Oregon for Day One of PEC-West, with three-team pools in each division allowing for a slate of prequarter matches to round out the day. As perhaps expected, the mixed division had the most mixed results, each pool offering up an upset to shake up the bracket matchups. In men’s, #10 Vancouver Furious George had a pool play to forget as they went 0-2 against #18 Eugene Dark Star and unranked Arlington Oakgrove Boys, and #19 SoCal Condors took down #11 Seattle Sockeye to claim the Pool C crown. And over in the women’s division, things were largely chalky as might be expected, with Seattle Underground pulling the division’s only upsets on the day with two universe points wins, one over #14 Minneapolis Pop in pool play and the other in prequarters over #24 Colorado Small Batch.

Mixed Division: A Towering SacTown

When a team adds one of the top-3 players in the division from 2023, odds are good they’re going to improve. But when a team adds a top-3 player and builds on their continuity in year three and adds some of the top travel players from nearby regional rivals, they’re bound to be outstanding. That does seem to be the case so far for #20 Sacramento Tower, now led by two-time POTY Robyn Fennig, who officially joined the Central Valley squad this offseason after practice playing with the team last year. Alongside Ryan and Krista Takayama, who make the move over from San Francisco Polar Bears, and Morgan Greenwood and Raymond Lopez, formerly of Reno Cutthroat, Tower relatively quietly assembled a squad good enough to take #4 Seattle BFG to universe in a 14-13 loss and dominate #21 Denver Love Tractor 15-7. Sacramento also notched the division’s only prequarter upset with a 14-11 win over Oregon Scorch, though they’ll have their work cut out for them in quarters against top-ten Canadian opposition in #6 Vancouver Red Flag.