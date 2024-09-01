Pro Championships 2024: Weekend Centering Pass

Results got a little zany with many of all three divisions' stars away at Worlds.

The last event of the regular season always has a high chance for fireworks, as teams try to work out the kinks in their systems ahead of the Series while also trying to secure one last big result for the all-important algorithm. With so many elite players missing out on their club commitments due to the ongoing World Ultimate Championships, however, it was nearly impossible to predict exactly what we’d see in Rock Hill this weekend. Elite teams faltered, also-rans stepped up, and many players made their case that they should be in Australia instead. An exciting Labor Day weekend was had, setting up what should be three tantalizing finals as a holiday treat.

Mixed Division: Two Bid Bubblers Do Enough (Probably)

In a season already almost impossible to make sense of, Day One at Pro Champs may have been the most confusing day yet. Every team lost a game in pool play, oftentimes inexplicably given their previous and/or future results. The biggest shock was how impressive #8 New York XIST looked, as they beat #2 Ann Arbor Hybrid 15-11 to start the day and eviscerated #6 Philadelphia AMP in their second matchup, 12-5. XIST did fall to #12 Nashville ‘Shine in their final game of the day, though we’ll give them a pass for that one as they had already secured first place in Pool A. That win for ‘Shine, however, should be very helpful in their continued pursuit of a second bid for the Southeast.