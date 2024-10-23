Club Championships 2024: Pool Mega Preview (Women’s Division)

Breaking down every team in every pool heading into one of the tightest women's division Club Nationals

The first pull of the 2024 USAU Club Championships is just days away! To make sure you’re prepared for all the action, we’ve got breakdowns of every team in every pool, as well as projected finishes. Will Fury add another ‘chip to their storied trophy case? Is this finally the year for Washington DC Scandal? How will pool C shake out with both Boston Brute Squad and Denver Molly Brown, last year’s winner and semifinalist, respectively, jockeying for the top slot? Could this be the year New York BENT break into semis? Upsets and high-flying plays are assured during what’s heralded as the best tournament in the world, so let’s dive right in.

Pool A

San Francisco Fury

USAU Ranking: #1

Power Ranking: #1

Regional Finish: SW1

Overall 2024 Record: 15-1

Against the Nationals Field: 8-1

Against the Pool: 3-0 vs. Flipside, 1-0 vs Traffic

After a season apart, Fury and the top seed at Nationals are reunited as the Bay Area behemoths seek a record-extending thirteenth national title. They’ve been in a veritable drought the past two seasons, at least by Fury standards1, and with just a single loss on the season it seems like little will stop them from quenching their title thirst.

That’s not to say teams won’t be giving it their all to try and disrupt Fury’s seemingly predestined path to at least a semifinal berth. Pool second seeds Flipside were just a point away from knocking Fury off their perch at the top of the Southwest Region after all, and the San Diegans will relish another chance at the San Franciscans in their top-of-the-pool matchup on Thursday. Then there’s Traffic, who’ve had the great “fortune” of drawing Fury in pool play in three of the past five seasons (2018, 2019, and 2022), and who played San Francisco to within four at PEC West earlier this season.2

Then again, this is Fury we’re talking about, who, as they usually do, reloaded rather than rebuilt. Long-time superstar contributors like Opi Payne, Amel Awadelkarim, and Lisa Couper have left the team, yes, but their replacements have included recent college stars in Esther Filipek, Olivia Goss, Sarah VonDoepp, as well as veterans from the mixed division in Margot Stert and Amanda Meroux. Alongside an astounding seven players who spent time with Team USA in Australia this summer at WUC3 and there’s plenty of reasons to believe 13 will be Fury’s lucky number this year.

Likely Ceiling: Championship

Likely Floor: Semis

San Diego Flipside

USAU Ranking: #5

Power Ranking: #6

Regional Finish: SW2

Overall 2024 Record: 12-6

Against the Nationals Field: 5-6

Against the Pool: 0-3 vs. Fury

They say it’s the third time that’s the charm and Flipside certainly hope that’s the case as they approach their third Nationals as a program. After back-to-back quarterfinal exits the past two seasons against Fury and Brute Squad respectively, a breakthrough to the semifinal round isn’t out of the question for the San Diegans.

Although their resume shows a losing record against the Nationals field, five of those six losses are to two teams in Fury (0-3) and Molly Brown (0-2). Flipside’s only other defeat was against Schwa at PEC West on universe point 15-14, and San Diego emphatically got their revenge against Oregon in a comprehensive 15-8 win at the US Open. With the Fury matchup coming in pool play, Flipside are guaranteed to be on the opposite side of the bracket from their regional nemeses, while a repeat faceoff with Molly Brown also wouldn’t likely come until the semifinal round at the earliest. Sure, they’ll probably have to deal with one of last year’s finalists in the meantime, but as far as paths to the semis go, San Diego will take it alongside their home field advantage.

Similar to their previous two seasons, Flipside are once again led by an extremely productive top-end of talent that does most of the statistical heavy lifting. Over just six games at the US Open earlier this year, both Kaela Helton and Kaitlyn Weaver had double digit tallies of goals and assists, while known defensive powerhouse Kristen Pojunis wasn’t far behind before joining Helton and Weaver with Team USA at WUC. Add in the offensive output of Maggie O’Connor, Merideth Byl, and Rebeca Ellis among others, and there’s a reason why Flipside nearly earned a top-four seed. While a leap into the national final may not be the most likely result for Flipside, by path and by prowess a spot in the semifinals should be well within their reach.

Likely Ceiling: Semis

Likely Floor: Quarters

Vancouver Traffic

USAU Ranking: #11

Power Ranking: #11

Regional Finish: NW3

Overall 2024 Record: 12-5

Against the Nationals Field: 2-4

Against the Pool: 0-1 vs. Fury

At first blush, it seems difficult to pin down the exact identity of the Traffic team this year. Are they the team that beat Riot twice at PEC West, both games by convincing margins, or are they the team that lost to a non-Nationals qualifier in Dark Sky in the SFI West final? They were a team that had Fury on upset alert in the quarterfinal round last year, and yet those aforementioned wins against Seattle are the only two Vancouver has against the Nationals field. Getting a read on which Traffic we’ll see in San Diego isn’t helped by the fact that they only played one team from outside the Northwest and Southwest regions (Colorado Kelp at SFI West) — a trend that will continue in pool play with both Fury and Flipside hailing from the Southwest. So what are we going to get from Traffic?

As a starting point, we’re probably bound to get another blow-your-socks-off performance from Sarah Norton. You don’t tie for the goal-scoring lead at Nationals one year and disappear off the radar the next, and Norton is almost assuredly going to wreck at least a few defenses en route to the end zone this weekend. We’re also presumably in store for another set of scintillating all-around performances from Catherine Menzies, who continues to be the lodestar of this Traffic offense. And we’re likely to see an abundance of chemistry and continuity from a team that has nurtured connections on UBC and Team Canada teams aplenty over the years.

The upside is clear for Traffic, and with the right matchup in prequarters they’ll have their chance pulling another potential upset in quarters. That said, their record this season has been hazy and halting (as they opted out of playing any August tournaments), and a Thursday to forget is still a worrisome possibility.

Likely Ceiling: Quarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One

Chicago Nemesis

USAU Ranking: #18

Power Ranking: #17

Regional Finish: GL1

Overall 2024 Record: 10-8

Against the Nationals Field: 0-8

Against the Pool: 0-0

As has been the case for the past several seasons, there was little question whether or not Nemesis would make it to Nationals. Yes, they played a tight 11-9 game against Columbus Outrage on Saturday of Regionals, but the result was never in doubt in the final as Nemesis cruised to a dominant 15-3 victory. That makes it seven straight Nationals appearances for the Chicago squad, but having comfortably cleared their regional hurdle Nemesis now have their work cut out for them as they face a potent Pool A.

While Nemesis haven’t faced any of their West Coast poolmates so far this season, their oh-fer record against the field during the regular season bodes ill for their matchups against Fury, Flipside, and Traffic. That’s not to say Nemesis have no chance to pull off a surprise upset — Sarah Kim continues to be an incredible all-around offensive threat and Connie Chan is more than capable of getting multiple blocks against the best the division has to offer after all.

Nemesis will have their opportunities in pool play, and if they take them against Traffic in the final round of games on Thursday the Chicagoans will earn a spot in the bracket for a fifth consecutive time. That’s an impressive record for a team who haven’t been tested of late at the regional level, and would be a worthy achievement for the Great Lakes champs if Nemesis are able to pull it off later this week.

Likely Ceiling: Prequarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One

Pool B

Washington DC Scandal

USAU Ranking: #2

Power Ranking: #4

Regional Finish: MA1

Overall 2024 Record: 21-3

Against the Nationals Field: 13-3

Against the Pool: 2-1 vs. Grit, 2-0 vs. Parcha

Conventional wisdom says a team need to take their lumps before breaking through at the highest level. After a season in which they beat nearly all comers before falling flat in the final, Scandal will be hoping that wisdom holds true for them as well. To their credit, DC’s follow-up season to that title game appearance has met the high standard they set for themselves last year. They’ve only lost three games this season, two to Fury and one to BENT, though having the New Yorkers in their pool is a spot of concern. Then again, that loss was at Pro Champs, when Scandal were down two very important players, and at closer to full strength they had no issues dispatching BENT 15-9.

Speaking of those two important players, Claire Trop and Kami Groom, the impact of their absence when away at WUC was immense. That’s not surprising given both finished as top-5 players in Ultiworld’s top-25 rankings, and both are more than capable of taking over games when called upon. As with any top team, though, it’s not just a two-person show in DC. Defensive dynamo Amanda Murphy finished ranked 20th while former college superstar Marie Périvier just missed out on making the final list, finishing 26th overall. Alongside Périvier, Scandal also added veteran Raha Mozaffari from AMP and Tyler Smith from Phoenix, among others, offsetting the losses of the like of Jess Oh, Blaise Sevier, and Jenny Fey.

Regardless of what the conventional wisdom says, whether or not Scandal are able to get over the line to win their first title in over a decade may come down to that Fury matchup. Those are the standout losses for Scandal on the season, and if things go to seed it’ll be the San Franciscans standing in DC’s way in the final. With two of the consensus top five players in the division to call on, though, along with the rest of their incredibly deep and talented roster, Scandal have enough to turn around the loss they took in last year’s final and claim their third national title.

Likely Ceiling: Championship

Likely Floor: Semis

New York BENT

USAU Ranking: #8

Power Ranking: #7

Regional Finish: NE2

Overall 2024 Record: 15-8

Against the Nationals Field: 8-8

Against the Pool: 1-2 vs. Scandal, 1-0 vs. Parcha

Last year, BENT made history with a program-best finish as they reached the quarterfinal round at Nationals. With several key new additions joining their ranks for 2024, including Caitlyn Tien and Cassie Brown from Chicago Nemesis and Genny De Jesus from New York XIST, BENT seemed primed to take another step forward in 2024.

Over the course of the season, though, BENT didn’t fully live up to the lofty expectations that were foisted upon them in the preseason.4 in Yina Cartagena, Ella Juengst, De Jesus, and Abby Hecko, but New York’s record against both the Nationals field overall and their three poolmates is at a flat .500. Nonetheless, there is promise hidden among the seeming neutrality. BENT have only lost to teams ranked above them this season, and ended their season with a pair of decisive wins over regional rivals – and potential prequarters opponents – Toronto 6ixers at Regionals.

As the second seed in Pool B, BENT’s task in pool play is simple: finish top-two and avoid a probable prequarters matchup with either Brute Squad or Molly Brown out of Pool C. Taking the top spot in the pool isn’t an impossible ask either — BENT and Scandal did trade 10-9 wins after all — so New York’s chances of replicating their quarterfinal peak is plenty possible. Slip up against Schwa or Parcha, though, and BENT’s odds of a deep bracket run will swiftly plummet as they stare down one of the top two teams from Pool C.

Likely Ceiling: Quarters

Likely Floor: Prequarters

Portland Schwa

USAU Ranking: #9

Power Ranking: #10

Regional Finish: NW2

Overall 2024 Record: 22-7

Against the Nationals Field: 7-5

Against the Pool: 0-0

Schwa have been a consistent presence on the national stage for the better part of their history as one of the longest tenured teams in the division. Now in their 30th year as a program, this iteration of the stalwart Oregon program has carried on that tradition of success with aplomb, coming into Nationals as a top-10 team and with a positive record against the Nationals field. While they haven’t faced any of their pool play competitors so far this season, the 8-9 matchup with BENT offers a clear opportunity for this Schwa team to pull off an upset that could open up their path in the bracket.

As with their programmatic continuity, Schwa’s roster largely maintained its shape from last season’s lineup. The Portland youth movement, led by the likes of Trout Weybright, Syris Linkfield, and JJ Galian, continues apace, though Schwa’s veteran core is arguably still at the forefront of their team’s success. Julia Sherwood, Murl Hammond, and Claudia Tajima are all back to their stat-stuffing ways this year, while a trio of returning players from previous Schwa seasons in Shea Brennan, Eva Popp, and Lillian Weaver have reintegrated back into the mix without issue.

Looking ahead to a possible third-straight bracket run, Schwa’s outlook mirrors BENT’s with a potentially season-ending prequarter matchup looming large if they finish third in the pool. (They’ll also want to be sure avoid Thursday’s Parcha trap, as they have one of the trickiest bottom seeds in the division.) A win over New York would go a long way to helping Portland’s chances of returning to the quarterfinal round for a second time in three seasons, though a surprise semis showing like Schwa had in 2019 feels like a step too far this time around.

Likely Ceiling: Quarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One

Pittsburgh Parcha

USAU Ranking: #13

Power Ranking: #12

Regional Finish: MA2

Overall 2024 Record: 15-9

Against the Nationals Field: 5-9

Against the Pool: 0-2 vs. Scandal, 0-1 vs. BENT

Ahead of their fourth-straight Nationals appearance, Parcha find themselves in a familiar position. They’re in a pool with last year’s finalists leading the way, BENT at the two seed, and the Northwest region’s runner-up in the third spot — the exact same lineup they faced down last year in Pool C. Sure, some of the team names have been swapped out (fellow Mid-Atlantic denizens Scandal for the Southwest’s Fury and Schwa in for Riot), but the task remains just as daunting as it did in 2023… when Parcha went winless on Day One. So now the question is: Can Parcha defy their destiny or will they fall short of their first bracket breakthrough yet again?

The case for Parcha starts with their repeat matchup against BENT in the opening game of Nationals for both teams. Last year, it finished 15-12 to New York, but a three point margin is certainly manageable to turn around, and Pittsburgh will fancy their chances in the rematch. Schwa haven’t looked impervious this season either, and an upset over either of the middle-seeded teams in the pool would most likely earn a spot in the bracket for the first time in program history.

With Parcha’s path clearly mapped out, it’s now up to their cadre of star players to turn their dreams into victorious chair-throwing delirium.5 Carolyn Normile, of the 2022 USA World Games team, and Linda Morse, a two-time national champion with Philadelphia AMP, are the first two names that jump off the page, but this is a deep Parcha roster. Former Carnegie Mellon “Money Mellons” star Sara Liang has seen her game develop in leaps and bounds the past few years, and Linn Bjanes, Celeste Picone, and Helen Wu are among the host of recent Pittsburgh Danger standouts dotting the Parcha lineup. They’ll have their work cut out for them, sure, but they’re at least doing so against familiar opposition.

Likely Ceiling: Prequarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One

Pool C

Boston Brute Squad

USAU Ranking: #3

Power Ranking: #2

Regional Finish: NE1

Overall 2024 Record: 12-4

Against the Nationals Field: 6-4

Against the Pool: 0-1 vs. Molly Brown, 1-0 vs. 6ixers

The champs are back to defend their title, but unlike last year when they came from relative nowhere to win the championship,6 this time around they come into Nationals at the head of Pool C. Despite losses to Fury, Phoenix, and Pool C two-seeds Molly Brown on the season, Brute Squad are well-deserving of their top-three seed with an revenge win over Phoenix at US Open, and victories over all of their regional rivals, including poolmates 6ixers.

Brute Squad’s roster this year has a very similar makeup to the one that won the title last year. Top-5 ranked Levke Walczak is back to terrorize opposing defenses, 2023 Breakout Player of the Year Caroline Tornquist led Boston in goals at US Open earlier this season and was marvelous for the USA Women’s at WUC, and Mangie Forero, Liên Hoffmann, and Angela Zhu are all back with their usual all-around excellence. Although Brute Squad did lose, among others, Lilli Trautmann, one of the players of the tournament at last year’s Nationals, they filled her spot with other domestic and international talent. That includes Dutch superstar Floor Keulartz, who has made an immediate impact in her first season with Brute Squad, as well as two recent college stars from Tufts in Emily Kemp and Lia Schwartz.

Having Molly Brown as your pool two-seed is no team’s idea of a good time, but if Brute Squad want some consolation, they just need to look back at the last time these two teams faced off in pool play. It was in 2022, when both landed in Pool C, that time with Denver on the top line and Boston in the second spot, and the two teams played out an incredible universe point game that Molly Brown took. Molly went on to win the title that year, and if Brute Squad follow in their footsteps this time around, it’ll be Boston who are champs for a second straight season.

Likely Ceiling: Championship

Likely Floor: Semis

Denver Molly Brown

USAU Ranking: #6

Power Ranking: #5

Regional Finish: SC1

Overall 2024 Record: 22-3

Against the Nationals Field: 11-3

Against the Pool: 1-0 vs. Brute Squad, 1-0 vs. Pop

Seemingly every year, there’s at least one top-tier team that ends up as a two-seed that no one wants to face. In recent seasons, that role has belonged to Brute Squad. This year, despite only three losses on the season, Molly Brown have picked up that mantle instead.

While being the second seed in a pool means you’re guaranteed to draw one of the top four teams, Molly Brown may not actually be too upset with their matchups. They managed to avoid the two teams they’ve lost to this season in Scandal and Phoenix, and instead draw Boston, who Denver beat 15-12 in the third place game at US Open. The Molly Brown-Brute Squad matchup is an all-timer, and after years of Brute Squad mostly getting the upper hand, the Colorado contingent will hope the pendulum swings back their way this year.

As has been the case the past several seasons, Valeria and Manuela Cárdenas will be leading the way for Denver on the heels of being voted 1-2 in the top-25 player rankings. After directing New York Gridlock to a PUL title earlier this year, the Cárdenas sisters would like nothing better than to pair that with a USAU Nationals title this weekend. They may have a bit of extra motivation, too, coming off of a close loss in the WUC final to a USA team that included a whole quintet of their Molly Brown teammates (Claire Chastain, Ronnie Eder, Kendra Miller, Alyssa Perez, and Lisa Pitcaithley).

With seven WUC players on the roster, including the top two players in the division, the obvious floor for this Molly Brown team must be semis, right? Unfortunately, being the two-seed in a pool does come with some downsides, including a potential quarterfinal matchup with Phoenix if things go to seed. Luckily, if Molly Brown simply win the pool, they can avoid that possibility and cruise to the semifinals once again. Once there, they at least odds-even with every other contender and could earn the program’s second title. That should be easy enough, right?

Likely Ceiling: Championship

Likely Floor: Quarters

Toronto 6ixers

USAU Ranking: #10

Power Ranking: #9

Regional Finish: NE3

Overall 2024 Record: 13-5

Against the Nationals Field: 6-5

Against the Pool: 0-1 vs. Brute Squad, 1-0 vs. Pop

From nearly their first year onward, 6ixers have been a model of consistency when it comes to Nationals appearances and Nationals success. They’ve made it to the big show in every season they could since 2017,7 and have made two semifinals and a title game appearance in that short span.

It’s been an impressive run, and despite a difficult pool placement for Nationals weekend, 6ixers have once again shown their elite level this season. The Canadians have, for the most part, beaten all of the teams they would have been expected to beat, and lost to the majority of the teams that they would have been expected to lose to. The exception to this rule was a scintillating 13-12 win over Phoenix back at PEC East, which helped 6ixers finish with a winning record against the Nationals field on the season.

As 6ixers prepare to face off against a tough Pool C grouping with Brute Squad and Molly Brown looming at the top two spots in the pool, they’ll look to some of their standout veterans to lead the way. Britt Dos Santos remains one of the best players in the division, ranking 8th in the most recent top-25 vote, and 6ixers get Molly Lewis back after she missed the 2023 season. Alongside Sarah Jacobsohn, who led the team in goals and assists at last year’s Nationals, and the rest of this solid 6ixers roster, Toronto will likely give Brute and Molly a run for their money. The challenge if they fall short, though, is a potential matchup with BENT awaiting in prequarters, and after the New Yorkers dispatched Toronto twice at Regionals that may signal the end of the road for 6ixers.

Likely Ceiling:Prequarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One

Minneapolis Pop

USAU Ranking: #20

Power Ranking: #19

Regional Finish: NC1

Overall 2024 Record: 10-6

Against the Nationals Field: 0-3

Against the Pool: 0-1 vs. Molly Brown, o-1 vs. 6ixers

When you’re a team based in Minnesota, having a pre-planned vacation each year in San Diego is a great perk once you get to October. And although it was a bit of a closer shave this year than the last few, Pop were able to make good on their preseason promise of making it seven-straight Nationals qualifications out of the North Central. Along the way, while they weren’t able to topple any of their potential Nationals competition during the regular season, the Minnesotans still managed to put together a winning record, including a 12-9 regional final win over Madison Heist.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on Minnesota ultimate the past few seasons, this year’s list of key contributors for Pop won’t surprise you. Steph Wood, Makella Daley, and Emery Otopalik are some of Pop’s carry-overs from Minnesota Strike’s 2024 PUL roster, with Wood and Daley both finishing top-10 in the league in assists. Meanwhile, Emily Mulhern is coming off a D-III second team All-American season with St. Olaf Vortex. That quartet will likely lead the way for Pop as they try to make the bracket for the first time in three years, though with the trio of teams ahead of them, it certainly feels like a tall task that might just be too much to overcome.

Likely Ceiling: Prequarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One

Pool D

Raleigh Phoenix

USAU Ranking: #4

Power Ranking: #3

Regional Finish: SE1

Overall 2024 Record: 18-7

Against the Nationals Field: 8-6

Against the Pool: 1-0 vs. Grit

“The later season tournaments are going to be great for us because we’re always learning and growing,” Phoenix captain Alex Barnett said. “We have this really sick depth and it’s really cool to see people grow throughout the season.”

Phoenix started the season 6-6. With their position in the Southeast Region (and thus their spot at Nationals) secure, the regular season was merely a lab in which the team could develop new strategies, try a variety of lineup combinations, and invest in the growth of younger players. Demonstrating their development, Phoenix are 12-1 down the stretch with an impressive tournament win at Pro Champs that really highlighted the depth Barnett was so quick to praise.

“Our success at Pro Champs did really show just the depth of the team in general. Beyond missing our Worlds players, we have also had a pretty bad year for injuries,” captain Lyla Stanland said. “To find the success that we did at Pro Champs with the roster that we had there, it’s a huge testament to just how deep this team actually is.” Between Claire Bidigare-Curtis, Theresa Yu, Emily Przykucki, and Nicole Patterson, Phoenix continue to build competitors who can influence important games at Nationals. Of course, those names are in addition to the former Players of the Year you might already know about like Lindsay Soo (2021 Club) and Dawn Culton (2022 and 2024 D-I College).

One additional player to keep an eye on is Phoenix rookie Alli Reilly. “I’ve seen a lot of players come straight out of college and come on to Phoenix and come into the Club world,” Stanland said, “and I think Alli has made the most seamless transition to Club of any player that I have ever seen.”

At the end of the day, winning Pro Champs and Southeast Regionals is nice but winning Nationals is ultimately the team’s goal. “We want to win Nationals,” Culton said. “And there are many sub goals to that. We want to support each other. We want people to feel safe and like they’re still growing and we want people to feel valued and we want to play our way. But bottom line, we want to win.” With a deep roster and a history of success, Phoenix will compete among the best in San Diego with the distinct possibility of flying back to North Carolina as the best.

Likely Ceiling: Championship

Likely Floor: Quarters

Seattle Riot

USAU Ranking: #7

Power Ranking: #8

Regional Finish: NW1

Overall 2024 Record: 19-5

Against the Nationals Field: 7-5

Against the Pool: 1-0 vs. Iris

Riot return to Nationals with a bit of a chip on their shoulders. The once semifinal locks worked through a few years of rebuilding and are now loaded with improving playmakers ready to make their own mark on the club division.

The talent of Chloe Hakimi certainly draws attention, but between the veteran knowhow of players like Stephanie Lim and Abbie Abramovich, the ascending leadership of Carly Campana and Kate Lanier, and the returning strength of Jamie Eriksson, Riot have a real chance to both avenge last season’s prequarters loss to Phoenix and push further into the bracket this time around.

Winning Elite-Select Challenge earlier this season with a comprehensive takedown of 6ixers in the final is notable for a team looking to get back in the habit of making deep bracket runs. Winning Northwest Regionals for the first time since 2019 with victories over both Traffic and Schwa also has to mean a lot for this program on the rise.

Riot’s growth just within this season is also impressive. At their first tournament, Riot lost twice to rivals Traffic, but by Regionals had refined strategies, developed chemistry, and improved their on-field execution such that they knocked out Traffic in the semifinal round. That kind of growth and development rarely goes unrewarded. Expect to see a more locked-in, sharper, hungrier version of Riot take the field in San Diego.

Likely Ceiling: Quarters

Likely Floor: Prequarters

Quebec Iris

USAU Ranking: #12

Power Ranking: #14

Regional Finish: NE4

Overall 2024 Record: 11-8

Against the Nationals Field: 3-8

Against the Pool: 0-1 vs. Riot, 1-1 vs. Grit

Iris made it back to Nationals for the first time since 2019 with a universe point victory over Quebec NCT in the Northeast game-to-go. They’ll need more gritty performances like that to succeed at their first Nationals in half a decade.

Wins this season over Nemesis and Grit prove Iris can compete at the Nationals level. Add in a handful of Canadian National Team players in Pénélope Robert, Anouchka Beaudry, Chloé Emond, and Florence Dionne and you can see where Iris have excitement and bracket potential. Beaudry in particular has the talent and drive to singlehandedly elevate a team’s ceiling.

Under Alison Fischer’s leadership, Iris continue to develop innovative strategies and should be competitive with Grit for a spot in the prequarters round. Iris will surely want a redo of their 15-5 loss to Riot from Elite-Select Challenge. Beaudry was not at that tournament, which is conveniently the only film opponents have to scout Iris this season. So Iris will have some element of surprise in their return to Nationals, and they’ll be looking to make a shocking bracket run.

Likely Ceiling: Prequarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One

Washington DC Grit

USAU Ranking: #14

Power Ranking: #13

Regional Finish: MA3

Overall 2024 Record: 13-12

Against the Nationals Field: 1-12

Against the Pool: 0-1 vs. Phoenix, 1-1 vs. Iris

There’s something in the Potomac these days. Madison might call itself the Capitol City of Ultimate, and Seattle might have a permanent stranglehold on elite youth development, but no city has more teams at Nationals than DC – a testament to the hard work that players you might not have ever heard of put in over the past few years to turn Grit into a legitimate Nationals-level program rather than a team lucky to make it once in a while.

One might expect a team like Grit to be a feeder team to regional powers like Scandal or the Space Heater teams of yesteryear, but Grit carved out its own identity with coach Samantha Broaddus leading a squad of players like Emma Jones and Sarah Lord, who have helped Grit rise from a regional contender to a Nationals staple. Grit don’t just leave their veterans to make an impact: first-year players like Tayara Romero Peña and Lily Johnson have prominent roles as some of Grit’s primary throwers.

As the bottom seed at the tournament, Grit won’t be favored to win any games at Nationals, but their midseason win over Iris offers proof-of-concept that they can compete at this level and gives the team a blueprint to a potential pool play win and possible bracket appearance.

Likely Ceiling: Prequarters

Likely Floor: Out on Day One