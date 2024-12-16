12 Days of College Ultimate 2025: 5 Players Who Had Big Club Seasons

On the fifth day of Christmas, Ultiworld gave to me...five players who already showed their star power in the club season.

Today’s gift highlights some players primed to build on their success from the 2024 club season.

Trout Weybright – Portland Schwa & Oregon Fugue

What more can you say about Trout Weybright? They have a complete offensive bag. They are a dynamic downfield threat. If you front them, they will score on you deep. But if you back them, they can beat you with their throws.

To top it off, they earned an All-Club nod as a rising third-year. Look to them to lead an Oregon team ready for a title.

Xavier Fuzat – Austin Doublewide & Texas TUFF

Watch this clip where Xavier Fuzat shakes 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Troy Holland out of his cleats to get open on a warning track huck.

Then, Fuzat clears out of the active lane, but none of his teammates could get open for the goal, so he drifts into the break space ~35 yards away from the thrower and catches a trust throw jump ball for the score. Fuzat’s play for Doublewide earned him a spot on our Breakout Player of the Year podium, and TUFF are confident his magic touch will continue to benefit the Lone Star State as we enter the college season.

Lucy Tanner – Seattle Mixtape & Washington Element

The Washington handler looked the part in the Mixtape backfield, making crucial break throws and driving the offense in the short field.

She was also trusted to take on big defensive matchups – think Drag’n Thrust’s Erica Baken. She will be key for Washington Element as they look to make it back to the bracket of Nationals.

Aaron Bartlett – Ann Arbor Hybrid & Michigan MagnUM

Bartlett has now won consecutive club championships1, and it’s easy to see why he was named 2024 Offensive Player of the Year.

Bartlett’s ability to play with both pace and precision makes him valuable downfield and with the disc in his hands. With his impact, Michigan could build on their bracket-making 2024 run in 2025.

Lia Schwartz – Boston Brute Squad & Tufts EWO

Making Brute as a college player is an accomplishment in itself. This season Schwartz asserted herself as one of the most dangerous deep throwers in the club division. She was able to slot herself into the Brute offensive rotation with the confidence of someone much older.

Look out for more pinpoint hucks and break throws as Tufts seek a spot in semis.