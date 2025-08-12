World Games 2025: USA’s Defensive Takeover Leads to First Win

Three notable takeaways from Team USA's opening round win over Team Japan

The 2025 World Games have finally arrived. After what feels like years of news, preparation, and hype, the fabled tournament kicked off with a match featuring the United States versus Japan. Both the US and Japanese rosters have exactly seven returning players from the World Games in Birmingham three years ago, so this matchup was an exciting mix between old and new talent for both nations. The perennial favorite, United States, came out and traded blows with a very clean and fleet-footed Japanese side before locking things down and easily sealing the win in the second half by a score of 13-8. Below you will find some of my initial thoughts highlighting the US team in their first game of what will surely be a very entertaining tournament.

Returners Lead The Way

Everything is always easier the second1 time around. The returning US players from the 2022 World Games in Birmingham looked at ease and very much in control of the narrative of the game from the start. Grant Lindsley, Claire Trop, and Claire Chastain all dominated this point, and much of the contest, by using decisive fakes and chemistry that they have been building for years and years now. Furthermore, these three have a sixth sense when it comes to breaking zones down the middle. Whilst swinging the disc, Chastain was always looking to slide throws through the center of the field, sometimes just as the windows were closing. The level of game sense that this group possesses will be their not-so-secret weapon in Chengdu. Game 1 was no trouble for the Americans thanks to the bonds and experience of the storied players that litter the roster.

Defense Wins Championships