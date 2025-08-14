World Games 2025: Canada and France Strike Deep

Team Canada and Team France fought a clean 13-11 battle thanks to early and often deep cutting from the handler space

Ultiworld’s World Games 2025 coverage is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season. The World Games is operated by the International World Games Association in collaboration with the World Flying Disc Federation.

In a battle for the top of Pool B, Canada bested France by a narrow 13-11 margin as the North Americans took advantage of a few critical mistakes from their European counterparts. When both offenses were in flow, though, they were deadly, and used the necessity of having a plethora of hybrid players to great advantage. In particular, both squads found success by having their handlers cut deep from the handler space, which regularly led to quick-strike scores over the top of the defense. Let’s break down a couple of examples from each team, since the French and the Canadians each put their own spin on this approach.

France: First-Look Clear Cutting

From the get-go, the French handlers were looking to clear space and get upfield as quickly as they could. Nothing exemplified that mindset more than the synchronized cuts from Sullivan Roblet and Lison Bornot as France attempted to convert a third-point break chance. With Gaël Ancelin starting with the disc on the far side endzone corner, both Roblet and Bornot almost immediately initiated cuts away from the disc, allowing Ancelin to find Simon Ruelle wide and the French offense was able to proceed from there.

Later in the point, Ancelin and the rest of that same French line found themselves in a similar position, though this time around it was just Roblet who cleared deep. That allowed Bornot to get free for an up-the-line inside throw from Ancelin, and despite not eventually converting the break opportunity, it was a clear statement of intent from the France offense.

The handler clear-cutting paid off with an actual goal for France in the latter stages of the game, as Paul Benvegnen took off deep for an away flick from Elliot Bonnet and reeled in the catch ahead of a bidding Mark Lloyd. While it wasn’t enough in the end for France as they fell short to the Canadians, that type of dynamic offensive movement will serve them well in a do-or-die game against Colombia to decide which team will advance to the bracket alongside Canada out of Group B.

Canada: Decisive Drives Deep

In some contrast to their counterparts, Canada’s handlers tended to stay closer to the disc, and the team as a whole was often content to work underneath pass after underneath pass as they churned their way down the field. However, when the opportunities presented themselves, the Canadians certainly weren’t going to turn them down.

We saw this in action as early as the first point of the game, when, following a French turnover after Canada threw an initial zone look, Anouchka Beaudry picked up the disc, dished it to Gagan Chatha, and promptly took off deep. Chatha held off for just a moment or two, then found Beaudry in the end zone with a forehand up and over the defense of Chloé Vallet. It was as efficient an opening score as the Canadians could have asked for as they broke to start the game, and they would return to that same well in the closing moments of the first half.

After France broke back and tied the game up at 6-6, Canada was under meaningful pressure to not relent their one break advantage heading into the half. Despite that potential for the pressure to build, the North Americans eased up the field, Lauren Kimura finding Thomas Edmonds for the initial centering pass before Edmonds navigated an inside lane on a throw to Mika Kurahashi. From there, the Canadian offense flew up the open side of the field, and with it Edmonds, who raced up the field away from his defender Ancelin and into the end zone for a simple score and a 7-6 halftime lead.

Canada would proceed to play cleanly in the second half, only trading a break each way with France as they secured their spot in the semifinal round as the top team out of Pool B.