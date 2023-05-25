Cal’s Gavin May for Callahan 2023

Described by his team as “the best player in the deep space in the college division,” Gavin May aims to use his break throws and layout Ds to guide Cal to an even better finish at College Nationals than their program-best T-5th last year. Watch:

Cal's Gavin May for Callahan

