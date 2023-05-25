Cal’s Gavin May for Callahan 2023

May 25, 2023 by in Livewire, Video with 0 comments

Described by his team as “the best player in the deep space in the college division,” Gavin May aims to use his break throws and layout Ds to guide Cal to an even better finish at College Nationals than their program-best T-5th last year. Watch:

Cal’s Gavin May for Callahan

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2023 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to editor@ultiworld.com.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

