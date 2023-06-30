DC Truck Stop 2023 Roster

June 30, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Truck Stop won the Nationals semifinal over PoNY. Photo: Jeff Bell – Ultiphotos.com

Truck Stop reached the men’s national final in 2022, their highest finish ever as a program, but came just short of winning it all. They’re back, they’re hungry, and you know they’ll be aiming for the top.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Aaron Bartlett
AJ Merriman
Alexandre Fall
Andrew Roy
Benjamin Oort
Charlie McCutcheon
Christian Boxley
Cole Jurek
David Bloodgood
David Cranston
Frederick Farah
Gus Norrbom
Isaac Lee
Jacques Nissen
Jasper Tom
Jeff Wodatch
Jeremy Knopf
Jonny Malks
Luke Rehfuss
Marcus Thaw
Moussa Dia
Rhys Bergeron
Rowan McDonnell
Thomas Edmonds
Troy Holland
Tyler Monroe

Coach

Alex Crew

Practice Players

Andrew Lamberson
Connor Anderson
Nanda Min-Fink

Additions

AJ Merriman
Charlie McCutcheon
Isaac Lee
Jeremy Knopf
Thomas Edmonds

Departures

Aaron Rosenthal
Adam Norrbom
Caelan McSweeney
Christian Johnson
Codi Wood
Colin McLaughlin
Duncan Fitzgerald
Jeremy Hess
Joseph Richards
Rami Paust
Zach Norrbom

TAGGED: , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "DC Truck Stop 2023 Roster"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • EuroZone: London Invite Recap and WU24 Preview!
    podcast with bonus segment
  • EuroZone Subscriber Bonus: Benjy Rees on Commentary
    Subscriber podcast
  • P.S. Zone: Laying It Out’s All Star Roster
    Subscriber podcast
  • Laying it Out: The Good, The Bad, and The Funny
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now