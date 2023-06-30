DC Truck Stop 2023 Roster

Truck Stop reached the men’s national final in 2022, their highest finish ever as a program, but came just short of winning it all. They’re back, they’re hungry, and you know they’ll be aiming for the top.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Aaron Bartlett

AJ Merriman

Alexandre Fall

Andrew Roy

Benjamin Oort

Charlie McCutcheon

Christian Boxley

Cole Jurek

David Bloodgood

David Cranston

Frederick Farah

Gus Norrbom

Isaac Lee

Jacques Nissen

Jasper Tom

Jeff Wodatch

Jeremy Knopf

Jonny Malks

Luke Rehfuss

Marcus Thaw

Moussa Dia

Rhys Bergeron

Rowan McDonnell

Thomas Edmonds

Troy Holland

Tyler Monroe

Coach

Alex Crew

Practice Players

Andrew Lamberson

Connor Anderson

Nanda Min-Fink

Additions

AJ Merriman

Charlie McCutcheon

Isaac Lee

Jeremy Knopf

Thomas Edmonds

Departures

Aaron Rosenthal

Adam Norrbom

Caelan McSweeney

Christian Johnson

Codi Wood

Colin McLaughlin

Duncan Fitzgerald

Jeremy Hess

Joseph Richards

Rami Paust

Zach Norrbom