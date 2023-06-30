DC Truck Stop 2023 Roster

June 30, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Truck Stop reached the men’s national final in 2022, their highest finish ever as a program, but came just short of winning it all. They’re back, they’re hungry, and you know they’ll be aiming for the top.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
Aaron Bartlett
AJ Merriman
Alexandre Fall
Andrew Roy
Benjamin Oort
Charlie McCutcheon
Christian Boxley
Cole Jurek
David Bloodgood
David Cranston
Frederick Farah
Gus Norrbom
Isaac Lee
Jacques Nissen
Jasper Tom
Jeff Wodatch
Jeremy Knopf
Jonny Malks
Luke Rehfuss
Marcus Thaw
Moussa Dia
Rhys Bergeron
Rowan McDonnell
Thomas Edmonds
Troy Holland
Tyler Monroe
Coach
Alex Crew
Practice Players
Andrew Lamberson
Connor Anderson
Nanda Min-Fink
Additions
AJ Merriman
Charlie McCutcheon
Isaac Lee
Jeremy Knopf
Thomas Edmonds
Departures
Aaron Rosenthal
Adam Norrbom
Caelan McSweeney
Christian Johnson
Codi Wood
Colin McLaughlin
Duncan Fitzgerald
Jeremy Hess
Joseph Richards
Rami Paust
Zach Norrbom