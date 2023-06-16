Denver Johnny Bravo 2023 Roster

Alex Atkins celebrates after catching the winning goal for Bravo in their stunning 15-10 upset over Machine in the Nationals quarterfinal. Photo: Sam Hotaling - Ultiphotos.com
The champs are back.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Alex Atkins
Alex Tatum
Atkin Arnstein
Calvin Stoughton
Chance Cochran
Cody Spicer
Connor Olson
Danny Landesman
Denny Bechis
Erik Hotaling
Felix Pronove
Jay Froude
Jonathan Nethercutt
Justin Abel
Kai Marshall
Mathieu Agee
Matty Jackson
Nathan Buchholz
Noah Coolman
Quinn Finer
Saeed Semrin
Seth Faris
Todd Wolma
Zeke Thoreson

Coaches

Joe Durst
Mike Lun
Tim Kefalas

Practice Players

Conor Tabor
Dexter Luecke
Seth Wells
Thomas Brewster
Tim Elliot
Will Enterline

Additions

Atkin Arnstein
Connor Olson
Jonathan Nethercutt
Kai Marshall
Noah Coolman
Saeed Semrin
Zeke Thoreson

Departures

Ben Lohre
Cole Wallin
Daniel Brunker
Elliot Erickson
Matthew Bristol
Sandy Brown
Will Lohre

