Denver Johnny Bravo 2023 Roster

June 16, 2023
The champs are back.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Captains in bold.
Alex Atkins
Alex Tatum
Atkin Arnstein
Calvin Stoughton
Chance Cochran
Cody Spicer
Connor Olson
Danny Landesman
Denny Bechis
Erik Hotaling
Felix Pronove
Jay Froude
Jonathan Nethercutt
Justin Abel
Kai Marshall
Mathieu Agee
Matty Jackson
Nathan Buchholz
Noah Coolman
Quinn Finer
Saeed Semrin
Seth Faris
Todd Wolma
Zeke Thoreson
Coaches
Joe Durst
Mike Lun
Tim Kefalas
Practice Players
Conor Tabor
Dexter Luecke
Seth Wells
Thomas Brewster
Tim Elliot
Will Enterline
Additions
Atkin Arnstein
Connor Olson
Jonathan Nethercutt
Kai Marshall
Noah Coolman
Saeed Semrin
Zeke Thoreson
Departures
Ben Lohre
Cole Wallin
Daniel Brunker
Elliot Erickson
Matthew Bristol
Sandy Brown
Will Lohre