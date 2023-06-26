Minneapolis Sub Zero 2023 Roster

After missing Nationals in 2022, Sub Zero’s new group is hoping to build back the lore of the snowman.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Aiden Lomen

Austin Gin

Austin King

Brandon Macho

Colin Berry

Drew Otterlei

Eric Crosby Lehmann

Gordon Larson

Ian Hahn

Jordan Taylor

Kristian Johnson

Leo Sovell-Fernandez

Levi Dohman

Malachi Raymond

Matej Petrovic

Matthew Johnson

Mickey Walsh

Mike Petersen

Noah Hanson

Paul Krenik

Sam Kleven

Saurav Dubey

Sebastian Brauer

Tristan Van de Moortele

Will Brandt

Will Casperson

Coaches

Raj Maitra

Greg Cousins

Adam Rothman (Assistant)

Additions

Blake Krapfl

Ian Tsai

Matthew Burkhardt

Mauricio Badillo Moorman

Micah Davis

Peter Mans

Ryan duSaire

Thomas Shope

Departures

Alex Rafkin

Anthony Jirele

Blake Trantina

Connor Anderson

Greg Cousins (Coaching)

Jace Dean

Luke Bleers

Tony Poletto

Tyler Thomegreene

Charlie Shors

Kai Bowen

Max Lang

Tim Jensen

Practice Players

