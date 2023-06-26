Minneapolis Sub Zero 2023 Roster

Minneapolis Sub Zero vs. Utah Pando at the 2022 US Open.
Minneapolis Sub Zero vs. Utah Pando at the 2022 US Open. Photo: Alex Fraser — UltiPhotos.com

After missing Nationals in 2022, Sub Zero’s new group is hoping to build back the lore of the snowman.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Aiden Lomen
Austin Gin
Austin King
Brandon Macho
Colin Berry
Drew Otterlei
Eric Crosby Lehmann
Gordon Larson
Ian Hahn
Jordan Taylor
Kristian Johnson
Leo Sovell-Fernandez
Levi Dohman
Malachi Raymond
Matej Petrovic
Matthew Johnson
Mickey Walsh
Mike Petersen
Noah Hanson
Paul Krenik
Sam Kleven
Saurav Dubey
Sebastian Brauer
Tristan Van de Moortele
Will Brandt
Will Casperson

Coaches

Raj Maitra
Greg Cousins
Adam Rothman (Assistant)

Additions

Aiden Lomen
Austin Gin
Austin King
Eric Crosby Lehmann
Jordan Taylor (Returning, last played Sub in 2021)
Leo Sovell-Fernandez
Levi Dohman
Matej Petrovic
Matthew Johnson
Mike Petersen (Returning after several years)
Sam Kleven
Will Casperson
Blake Krapfl
Ian Tsai
Matthew Burkhardt
Mauricio Badillo Moorman
Micah Davis
Peter Mans
Ryan duSaire
Thomas Shope

Departures

Alex Rafkin
Anthony Jirele
Blake Trantina
Connor Anderson
Greg Cousins (Coaching)
Jace Dean
Luke Bleers
Tony Poletto
Tyler Thomegreene
Charlie Shors
Kai Bowen
Max Lang
Tim Jensen

Practice Players

Blake Krapfl
Eddie Driver
Ian Tsai
Matthew Burkhardt
Mauricio Badillo Moorman
Micah Davis
Peter Mans
Ryan duSaire
Thomas Shope

