New York XIST 2024 Roster

June 24, 2024 by Keith Raynor in Livewire with 0 comments
New York ultimate continues to trend upward, with XIST and its players finding success in various spaces. But they head into 2024 without their 2023 All-Club First Teamer, but adding more young talent the roster.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Captains in bold.
Abby Cheng
Axel Agami Contreras
Cara Sieber
Connor Russell
Daniel Thornton
Elias Levey-Swain
Eliot Bemis
Elisabeth Parker
Emily Barrett
Janine Hlavaty
Jolie Krebs
Josue Alorro
Luisa Neves
Matt Wiener
Matthias Ling
Mike Drost
Nikki Hair
Nina Finley
Oliver Chartock
Oscar Kohut
Rita Feder
Ryan Drost
Sam Harris
Coaches: Izzy Bryant, Judy Jarvis, Anne Worth
Additions
Axel Agami Contreras
Connor Russell (from Practice Players)
Elisabeth Parker
Matthias Ling
Rita Feder
Departures
Anne Worth (to Coach)
Ben Levy
Colton Doering
Genny De Jesus
Griffin Kao
Hannah Garfield (to Practice Player)
Leila Denniston
Matthew LeMar (to Practice Player)
Nola Kim Mayer
Toby Paperno
Tricia Smit (to Practice Player)
Practice Players
Ben Simmons
Bernard Wang
Erica Brown
Hannah Garlfield
James Carr-Pries
Jolene Zheng
Matthew LeMar
Tricia Smit