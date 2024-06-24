New York XIST 2024 Roster

New York ultimate continues to trend upward, with XIST and its players finding success in various spaces. But they head into 2024 without their 2023 All-Club First Teamer, but adding more young talent the roster.

Here’s their 2024 roster.

Captains in bold.

Abby Cheng

Axel Agami Contreras

Cara Sieber

Connor Russell

Daniel Thornton

Elias Levey-Swain

Eliot Bemis

Elisabeth Parker

Emily Barrett

Janine Hlavaty

Jolie Krebs

Josue Alorro

Luisa Neves

Matt Wiener

Matthias Ling

Mike Drost

Nikki Hair

Nina Finley

Oliver Chartock

Oscar Kohut

Rita Feder

Ryan Drost

Sam Harris

Coaches: Izzy Bryant, Judy Jarvis, Anne Worth

Additions

Axel Agami Contreras

Connor Russell (from Practice Players)

Elisabeth Parker

Matthias Ling

Rita Feder

Departures

Anne Worth (to Coach)

Ben Levy

Colton Doering

Genny De Jesus

Griffin Kao

Hannah Garfield (to Practice Player)

Leila Denniston

Matthew LeMar (to Practice Player)

Nola Kim Mayer

Toby Paperno

Tricia Smit (to Practice Player)

Practice Players

Ben Simmons

Bernard Wang

Erica Brown

Hannah Garlfield

James Carr-Pries

Jolene Zheng

Matthew LeMar

Tricia Smit