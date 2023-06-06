Philadelphia AMP 2023 Roster

Philadelphia AMP had a dominant 2022 regular season, going 23-3 – with two of those losses coming by one point – and winning the US Open. With a few key additions, they’ll look to improve on their prequarters exit at Nationals last year.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Adilina Malave

Danielle Walsh

Delrico Johnson

Eric Nardelli

Eric Witmer

Grace Maroon

Henry Ing

Jake Butrica

Jordan Rhyne

Layne Dodge

Linda Morse

Lindsay McKenna

Liz Hart

Luke Greenley

Max Charles

Michael Campanella

Natalie Bova

Olivia Steinberg

Paul Owens

Rachel Alfano

Raha Mozaffari

Sam Grossberg

Spencer DeRoos

Sumi Onoe

Thomas Nye

Will Helenski

Coaches: Patrick Sherlock and Andrea DeSabato

Practice Players

Beata Artz

Additions

Departures

Adam Grossberg

Calvin Trisolini

Gabby Krajniak

Leo Warren

Sean Mott