Philadelphia AMP 2023 Roster

June 6, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Philadelphia AMP celebrates in the 2022 US Open final. Photo: Alex Fraser — UltiPhotos.com

Philadelphia AMP had a dominant 2022 regular season, going 23-3 – with two of those losses coming by one point – and winning the US Open. With a few key additions, they’ll look to improve on their prequarters exit at Nationals last year.

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Adilina Malave
Danielle Walsh
Delrico Johnson
Eric Nardelli
Eric Witmer
Grace Maroon
Henry Ing
Jake Butrica
Jordan Rhyne
Layne Dodge
Linda Morse
Lindsay McKenna
Liz Hart
Luke Greenley
Max Charles
Michael Campanella
Natalie Bova
Olivia Steinberg
Paul Owens
Rachel Alfano
Raha Mozaffari
Sam Grossberg
Spencer DeRoos
Sumi Onoe
Thomas Nye
Will Helenski

Coaches: Patrick Sherlock and Andrea DeSabato

Practice Players

Beata Artz

Additions

Adilina Malave
Delrico Johnson
Eric Witmer
Grace Maroon
Luke Greenley
Sam Grossberg

Departures

Adam Grossberg
Calvin Trisolini
Gabby Krajniak
Leo Warren
Sean Mott

