Portland Rhino Slam! 2023 Roster

After two straight years of semifinal finishes, Portland Rhino Slam! return the majority of their roster and add the 2019 men’s club Player of the Year Dylan Freechild as they try to make a push for their first-ever finals appearance – and possibly a championship.
Here’s their 2023 roster.
Ben Liu-May
Ben Thoennes
Chris Strub
Dan Young
Daniel Ritthaler
Daniel Lee
David Sealand
Dylan Freechild
Eli Friedman
Felix Moren
Ian Sweeney
Itay Chang
Jack Hatchett
Joe Marmerstein
Kuochuan Ponzio
Kyle Hancock
Leandro Marx
Mica Glass
Owen Murphy
Raphy Hayes
Sam Franer
Spencer Latarski
Trevor Smith
Vinh Bui
Will Lohre
Will Beck
Coaches
Angela Tocchi
John Cairns
Tyler Cable
Practice Players
Antonio Rueda
Ben Horrisberger
Josh Moore
Julian Saunt
Quinn Buermeyer
Timmy Perston
Additions
Ben Thoennes
Dylan Freechild (returning)
Kuochuan Ponzio (returning)
Daniel Ritthaler
Will Lohre (returning)
Will Beck (returning)
Departures
Aaron Adamson
Will Driscoll
Cole Eustis
Jake Johnson
Jon Lee
Gabe Nobis
Antonio Rueda
Jon Snyder