Portland Rhino Slam! 2023 Roster

After two straight years of semifinal finishes, Portland Rhino Slam! return the majority of their roster and add the 2019 men’s club Player of the Year Dylan Freechild as they try to make a push for their first-ever finals appearance – and possibly a championship.

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Ben Liu-May

Ben Thoennes

Chris Strub

Dan Young

Daniel Ritthaler

Daniel Lee

David Sealand

Dylan Freechild

Eli Friedman

Felix Moren

Ian Sweeney

Itay Chang

Jack Hatchett

Joe Marmerstein

Kuochuan Ponzio

Kyle Hancock

Leandro Marx

Mica Glass

Owen Murphy

Raphy Hayes

Sam Franer

Spencer Latarski

Trevor Smith

Vinh Bui

Will Lohre

Will Beck

Coaches

Angela Tocchi

John Cairns

Tyler Cable

Practice Players

Antonio Rueda

Ben Horrisberger

Josh Moore

Julian Saunt

Quinn Buermeyer

Timmy Perston

Additions

Ben Thoennes

Dylan Freechild (returning)

Kuochuan Ponzio (returning)

Daniel Ritthaler

Will Lohre (returning)

Will Beck (returning)

Departures

Aaron Adamson

Will Driscoll

Cole Eustis

Jake Johnson

Jon Lee

Gabe Nobis

Antonio Rueda

Jon Snyder