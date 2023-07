San Francisco Revolver 2023 Roster

Just as the moon orbits the Earth, so too do Revolver perennially make Nationals. How far will they go this year?

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Adam Rees

Andrew Moore

Anton Orme

Byron Liu

Colby Chuck

Dillon Whited

Elijah Kerns

Jacob Smith

Jordan Marcy

Justin Lim

Kevin Tien

Kyle Lew

Michael Ing

Michael Spear

Nathan Prior

Nick Murphy

Nick Tolfa

Raymond Mendoza

Riley Kirkman-Davis

Sawyer Thompson

Simon Higgins

Tom Doi

Coaches

Molica Anderson

Adrian King

Practice Players

Aidan Curry

Calvin Brown

Chris Bernard

Diego Arango

Dodger Middlebrook

Jake Thorne

James Whealan

Marcelo Sanchez

Matthew Barcellos

Sean Liston

Toby Warren

Walker Frankenberg

Additions

Kyle Lew (practice player)

Raymond Mendoza

Riley Kirkman-Davis (practice player)

Departures

Danny Miesen

Keaton Viadro

Markham Shofner

Ryan Takayama