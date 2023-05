Temple’s Tolu Olubajo for Callahan 2023

Olubajo has been a major defensive presence for Temple and they have become a community contributor in the Philadelphia ultimate scene. Watch:

Temple’s Tolu Olubajo for Callahan

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2023 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to editor@ultiworld.com.