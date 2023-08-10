Tennessee Tanasi 2023 Roster

August 10, 2023 by in Livewire with 0 comments
Tennessee Tanasi pose for a group photo in 2022. Photo: Tennessee Tanasi

Tennessee Tanasi came fourth in the Southeast Region in 2022, two spots shy of a Nationals bid. This year, they’ve already notched a win over Pittsburgh Temper, a 2022 Nationals attendee, and sit at #17 in our Power Rankings. How far can they go?

Here’s their 2023 roster.

Captains in bold.

Alex Stevenson
Ben Anderson
Braden Beebe
Bryan Sansbury
Carson Chamberlain
Charlie Cianciolo
Chris Walls
Cody Havens
Daniel Robinson
David Wilkins
Ethan Baughman
Fletcher Hare
Isaiah Mason
Jacob Flowers
Jared Beazley
Jeff Flanagan
Jeremiah Branson
Luke Hudgin
Matt Russnogle
Matt Smith
Neil Taylor
Nic Lanas
Nick Amendolare
Philip Throckmorton
Pryce Bevins
Ridge Carter
Sam Good
Steele Davies
Yanni Killebrew

Coaches

Clay Thomas
Abbie Roberts
Jake Altemus

Additions

Ben Anderson
Braden Beebe
Charlie Cianciolo
David Wilkins
Isaiah Mason
Luke Hudgin
Nic Lanas
Philip Throckmorton
Pryce Bevins
Steele Davies

Departures

Bryan Sandidge
Carter Rae
Chris Newsom
Colin Flowers
Drew Geisel
Jacob Lipford
James Poe
Jordan Hennessy
Kneil Place
Matt Matheny
Vasili Doan
Zack Avello

TAGGED: , ,

TEAMS:

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Tennessee Tanasi 2023 Roster"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • EuroZone Subscriber Bonus: EUC Winners Roundtable
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: US Open Recap, CUC Juniors Mega-Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Commentating at US Open
    Subscriber podcast
  • Better Box Score Metrics: Different Metrics to Measure Playoffs [AUDL Playoffs Round 1, 2023]
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now

    Follow @UltiworldDeals on Twitter