Tennessee Tanasi 2023 Roster

Tennessee Tanasi came fourth in the Southeast Region in 2022, two spots shy of a Nationals bid. This year, they’ve already notched a win over Pittsburgh Temper, a 2022 Nationals attendee, and sit at #17 in our Power Rankings. How far can they go?

Here’s their 2023 roster.



Captains in bold.

Alex Stevenson

Ben Anderson

Braden Beebe

Bryan Sansbury

Carson Chamberlain

Charlie Cianciolo

Chris Walls

Cody Havens

Daniel Robinson

David Wilkins

Ethan Baughman

Fletcher Hare

Isaiah Mason

Jacob Flowers

Jared Beazley

Jeff Flanagan

Jeremiah Branson

Luke Hudgin

Matt Russnogle

Matt Smith

Neil Taylor

Nic Lanas

Nick Amendolare

Philip Throckmorton

Pryce Bevins

Ridge Carter

Sam Good

Steele Davies

Yanni Killebrew

Coaches

Clay Thomas

Abbie Roberts

Jake Altemus

Additions

Departures

Bryan Sandidge

Carter Rae

Chris Newsom

Colin Flowers

Drew Geisel

Jacob Lipford

James Poe

Jordan Hennessy

Kneil Place

Matt Matheny

Vasili Doan

Zack Avello