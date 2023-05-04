UNC’s Alex Barnett for Callahan 2023

Alex Barnett has had a prolific rise, from a first-year true rookie in 2017 to Offensive Player of the Year Runner Up in 2022 and commander of the most elite and lethal backfield in women’s college ultimate. Watch:

