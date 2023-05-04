UNC’s Alex Barnett for Callahan 2023

May 4, 2023 by in Livewire, Video with 0 comments

Alex Barnett has had a prolific rise, from a first-year true rookie in 2017 to Offensive Player of the Year Runner Up in 2022 and commander of the most elite and lethal backfield in women’s college ultimate. Watch:

UNC’s Alex Barnett for Callahan

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2023 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to editor@ultiworld.com.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

TAGGED: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "UNC’s Alex Barnett for Callahan 2023"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Huckin’ Eh: Regionals Mega-Recap (and mini-preview), High School Nationals Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Why watching Juniors Ultimate Matters
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look: Biggest Regionals Stories and Pro League Check-In
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Out the Back: D-I Darkhorses Pt. 1
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now