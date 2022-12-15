Huckin’ Eh: Catchup + U24 Discussion

U24 rosters are live!

We know it’s felt like forever since you’ve heard the sweet sweet sounds of Danie and Theo’s voice but alas, wait no longer!

Danie and Theo have a nice catchup where they chat ultimate, honeymoons, and hikes of death before heading to the news. In the news they cover 4s, new club teams, roster drops, and much more before heading to the main event where they break down the recent U24 roster drops. Spicy! Get all the insider info as Theo and Danie talk stats, strats, and shoutouts about all things U24. Giddy up!

Huckin’ Eh: Catchup + U24 Discussion

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Danie finds herself in small town Idaho and has an experience that not only she will remember forever, but the town will as well.