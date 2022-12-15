Huckin’ Eh: Catchup + U24 Discussion

December 15, 2022

We know it’s felt like forever since you’ve heard the sweet sweet sounds of Danie and Theo’s voice but alas, wait no longer!

Danie and Theo have a nice catchup where they chat ultimate, honeymoons, and hikes of death before heading to the news. In the news they cover 4s, new club teams, roster drops, and much more before heading to the main event where they break down the recent U24 roster drops. Spicy! Get all the insider info as Theo and Danie talk stats, strats, and shoutouts about all things U24. Giddy up!

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Danie finds herself in small town Idaho and has an experience that not only she will remember forever, but the town will as well.

  1. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

  2. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

