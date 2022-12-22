Huckin’ Eh: U24 Athletes

A chat with some young Canadian stars!

Theo and Danie first give their takes on the recent Ultimate Canada decision to strip University of Toronto of their gold medal and of the announcement of the USA college nationals location. Later they are joined by 3 talented U24 players as they discuss their ultimate origin-story, their training regimen, and what making Team Canada means to them. Naomi Peterson (womens), Grant MacDonald (mixed), and Alex Bedard (open) all share their mindsets going into tryouts, how they felt about the process, secrets to success, and any hiccups along the way. If you are an inspiring national team athlete, or just really like frisbee, you cannot miss this episode!

Huckin’ Eh: U24 Athletes

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, its Coaches Corner! Danie talks about her 1 on 1 interviews with her UBC and Team Canada athletes. She breaks down why she does it, her process, and what questions she asks and why.