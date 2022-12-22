Huckin’ Eh: U24 Athletes

A chat with some young Canadian stars!

December 22, 2022 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Theo and Danie first give their takes on the recent Ultimate Canada decision to strip University of Toronto of their gold medal and of the announcement of the USA college nationals location. Later they are joined by 3 talented U24 players as they discuss their ultimate origin-story, their training regimen, and what making Team Canada means to them. Naomi Peterson (womens), Grant MacDonald (mixed), and Alex Bedard (open) all share their mindsets going into tryouts, how they felt about the process, secrets to success, and any hiccups along the way. If you are an inspiring national team athlete, or just really like frisbee, you cannot miss this episode!

Huckin’ Eh: U24 Athletes

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, its Coaches Corner! Danie talks about her 1 on 1 interviews with her UBC and Team Canada athletes. She breaks down why she does it, her process, and what questions she asks and why.

Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: U24 Athletes is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

  2. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Huckin’ Eh: U24 Athletes"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • The Upshot Subscriber Bonus: Storylines 2021 vs. 2022
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Coaches Corner – 1 on 1 Interviews
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: U24 Athletes
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Deep Look: Reacting to Team USA U24 Rosters
    podcast with bonus segment
    • Subscribe Now