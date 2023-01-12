Huckin’ Eh: Deep Dive with THE Danny Saunders – Executive Director of Ultimate Canada

A conversation with Danny Saunders!

January 12, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

You asked the Qs, we provided the As! Theo and Danie sit down with “Ultimate Canada Danny” and throw all the cool AND spicy questions at him.

Join us for this episode as we all learn a lot more about Ultimate Canada from juniors, grand masters, and everything in between. We discuss tournament formats, international opportunities, and cold hard cash. We know we always say this but this is an episode you DO NOT want to miss!

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Danie discusses her current fave books for coaching and leadership and why they’re so great!

  1. Theo Wan
    Theo Wan

    Theo recently left his teaching career to start a podcast about Canadian ultimate. He is a self-professed ultimate nerd who is willing to talk ultimate to anyone who will listen. He has captained an open club team out of Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario and resides in Toronto. He is one half of the Huckin Eh’ Podcast, your coast-to-coast guide for all things Canadian Ultimate. Theo is a fan of all teams Toronto and is a diehard fan of the Michigan State Spartans. You can reach him on Instagram (@wan_and_only_sports) or at huckineh@ultiworld.com.

  2. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

