A conversation with Danny Saunders!
January 12, 2023 by Theo Wan and Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
You asked the Qs, we provided the As! Theo and Danie sit down with “Ultimate Canada Danny” and throw all the cool AND spicy questions at him.
Join us for this episode as we all learn a lot more about Ultimate Canada from juniors, grand masters, and everything in between. We discuss tournament formats, international opportunities, and cold hard cash. We know we always say this but this is an episode you DO NOT want to miss!
Huckin’ Eh: Deep Dive with THE Danny Saunders – Executive Director of Ultimate Canada
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Danie discusses her current fave books for coaching and leadership and why they’re so great!
Bonus Content for Huckin’ Eh: Deep Dive with THE Danny Saunders – Executive Director of Ultimate Canada is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!