Huckin’ Eh: Deep Dive with THE Danny Saunders – Executive Director of Ultimate Canada

A conversation with Danny Saunders!

You asked the Qs, we provided the As! Theo and Danie sit down with “Ultimate Canada Danny” and throw all the cool AND spicy questions at him.

Join us for this episode as we all learn a lot more about Ultimate Canada from juniors, grand masters, and everything in between. We discuss tournament formats, international opportunities, and cold hard cash. We know we always say this but this is an episode you DO NOT want to miss!

Huckin’ Eh: Deep Dive with THE Danny Saunders – Executive Director of Ultimate Canada

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, Danie discusses her current fave books for coaching and leadership and why they’re so great!