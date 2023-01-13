Laying it Out: Lei It Out

Laying it Out at Lei Out!

January 13, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Scotti and Pockets have decided to take a break from the cold North East winter and fly over to the West Coast to take on two California Beach Ultimate Tournaments, LeiOut and Throwback. We interview Friend of the Pod™️ and Friend in Real Life™️ Connor to compare the two tournaments and get some survival tips.

Laying it Out: Lei It Out

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Laying It Out on Spreaker. You can also find the Laying it Out podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In the P.S. Zone, Scotti and Connor compete in a “Team Name Game” to see who can find the best LeiOut or Throwback team name that matches Pockets’ categories.

Bonus Content for Laying it Out: Lei It Out is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Chelsea Pockets
    Avatar

    Chelsea Pockets is a co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a Lehigh alumnus.

  2. Fiona "Scotti" Nugent
    Avatar

    Fiona “Scotti” Nugent is a co-host of the Laying it Out podcast. She is a graduate of Lehigh University, and now plays mixed club in New York City. You can reach her through Twitter @scottidempsey or email at nugent.fiona2@gmail.com.

TAGGED: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Laying it Out: Lei It Out"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Laying it Out: Lei It Out
    podcast with bonus segment
  • P.S. Zone: Lei Out/Throwback Team Name Game
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: Deep Dive with THE Danny Saunders – Executive Director of Ultimate Canada
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Coaches Corner – Danie’s Favorite Coaching Books
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now