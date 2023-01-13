Laying it Out: Lei It Out

Laying it Out at Lei Out!
January 13, 2023 by Chelsea Pockets and Fiona "Scotti" Nugent in Podcast with 0 comments
Scotti and Pockets have decided to take a break from the cold North East winter and fly over to the West Coast to take on two California Beach Ultimate Tournaments, LeiOut and Throwback. We interview Friend of the Pod™️ and Friend in Real Life™️ Connor to compare the two tournaments and get some survival tips.
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Laying It Out on Spreaker. You can also find the Laying it Out podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Deezer, RSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In the P.S. Zone, Scotti and Connor compete in a “Team Name Game” to see who can find the best LeiOut or Throwback team name that matches Pockets’ categories.
