Four Key Stories from Day One at SBI 2023: Men’s Division

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

A jam packed first day of action at the Santa Barbara Invite was characterized by teams starting to figure out their identities, thrilling upsets, and plenty of juicy storylines developing. Often times, the patterns we see here are the factors that make or break a team later on in the season. Here are four main takeaways from the men’s division at SBI after pool play.

Pool Play Results

The Bracket

It’s Getting Hot in the Southwest

Three-bid Southwest truthers are feeling good after day 1 of SBI 2023. The four titans of the region for this year — Cal Poly SLO, UC Santa Cruz, UCLA, and Cal — all advanced to quarters.