February 2, 2023 by Danie Proby in Podcast with 0 comments
The Canadian teams put on a show down in Sunny Santa Barbara but finishing 5th, 6th, and 7th in their divisions. First, we are joined by Ari Nitikman, Coach of UBC open and lucky husband of co-Host Danie Proby, to recap the weekend for UBC. Then, Danie is joined by Monica Devonshire and Alicia Brolly from the University of Victoria women’s team as they break down their successful road to fifth place. This unranked team blew most of the teams out of the water and gave the top teams a run for their money. Ultiworld will surely keep a watchful eye on this exciting team from the Island.
Huckin’ Eh: Santa Barbara Baby! SBI Recap and UVic Interview
