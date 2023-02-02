Huckin’ Eh: Santa Barbara Baby! SBI Recap and UVic Interview

Canada takes on Santa Barbara!

February 2, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

The Canadian teams put on a show down in Sunny Santa Barbara but finishing 5th, 6th, and 7th in their divisions. First, we are joined by Ari Nitikman, Coach of UBC open and lucky husband of co-Host Danie Proby, to recap the weekend for UBC. Then, Danie is joined by Monica Devonshire and Alicia Brolly from the University of Victoria women’s team as they break down their successful road to fifth place. This unranked team blew most of the teams out of the water and gave the top teams a run for their money. Ultiworld will surely keep a watchful eye on this exciting team from the Island.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Huckin’ Eh on Spreaker. You can also find the Huckin’ Eh podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcherDeezerRSS, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In this week’s Huckin’ Eh subscribers only bonus segment, hear about Ari’s journey from 8th grade ultimate to Furious George Captain!

  1. Danie Proby
    Danie Proby

    Danie left a teaching career to pursue a career in the sports industry. She co-founded Elevate Ultimate based out of Vancouver, coached U20 & U24 Team Canada, and has basically either coached or played on every team in BC. Start a podcast about Canadian ultimate? I’m sure there’s time for that! You can contact her by email (danie@elevateultimate.com) or on Instagram (@danieproby).

