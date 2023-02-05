Florida Warm Up 2023: Quarterfinals, Graded; Undersung Players; And Other Errata

A fantastic day of action at Warm Up

Saturday at Warm-up was jam-packed with excitement – and it all culminated in some thrilling quarterfinal action. Here’s a small taste of some of the highlights from that round, as well as more notes – BYU! Texas! Vermont! – and a list of new names to get to know now that the season is properly kicked off.

End of Match Play Standings

Quarterfinals Excitement Grades

Yes. We want more of this.

Was it a perfect game? No, absolutely not, but that’s not what Warm Up is about. Warm Up is about dudes who have been thinking about playing meaningful college ultimate for six months getting free range to ball out. Add-in the extra incentive of packed sidelines, a live stream, and a rematch from the CCC final? Baby, you’ve got a stew going.