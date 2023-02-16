Deep Look: Offseason Player Movement, QCTU Recap

Some big stars are heading home.

Charlie and Keith talk about some big names going to new club and semi-pro teams, and then dive in for the chalk and the surprises from Charlotte. They pick the most interesting teams at Prez Day and make their picks. Plus they argue about the Super Bowl!

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith discuss their experience being interviewed for a documentary about ultimate and what characteristics the game has or lacks the appeal to a wider sports viewing audience.