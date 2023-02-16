Some big stars are heading home.
February 16, 2023 by Charlie Eisenhood and Keith Raynor in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith talk about some big names going to new club and semi-pro teams, and then dive in for the chalk and the surprises from Charlotte. They pick the most interesting teams at Prez Day and make their picks. Plus they argue about the Super Bowl!
Deep Look: Offseason Player Movement, QCTU Recap
Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.
In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith discuss their experience being interviewed for a documentary about ultimate and what characteristics the game has or lacks the appeal to a wider sports viewing audience.
