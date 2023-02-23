The college season is fully underway!
February 23, 2023 by Keith Raynor in Podcast with 0 comments
Keith talks with D-I Editors Edward Stephens and Jenna Weiner about the wild results from Presidents’ Day Invite, including the debuts of both Colorado programs and Oregon Fugue. Keith also goes over some of the 2023 club updates from USA Ultimate.
Deep Look: Prez Day Recap, Club Season Updates
In Out the Back, Keith, Jenna, and Edward discuss early season college superlatives! Who is the early season Player of the Year? Most disappointing team? They talk about their first impressions from the early college season results.
