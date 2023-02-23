Deep Look: Prez Day Recap, Club Season Updates

The college season is fully underway!

February 23, 2023 by in Podcast with 0 comments

Keith talks with D-I Editors Edward Stephens and Jenna Weiner about the wild results from Presidents’ Day Invite, including the debuts of both Colorado programs and Oregon Fugue. Keith also goes over some of the 2023 club updates from USA Ultimate.

Check out the new podcast, Good Sport, by TED!

Deep Look: Prez Day Recap, Club Season Updates

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Keith, Jenna, and Edward discuss early season college superlatives! Who is the early season Player of the Year? Most disappointing team? They talk about their first impressions from the early college season results.

Bonus Content for Deep Look: Prez Day Recap, Club Season Updates is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like bonus content and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Deep Look: Prez Day Recap, Club Season Updates"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Presidents’ Day Invite 2023: Tournament Recap (Women’s)
    article with bonus content
  • Huckin’ Eh Subscriber Bonus: Commentator’s Corner – Theo’s Prep for Games
    Subscriber podcast
  • Huckin’ Eh: O4UC Recap, McGill, Conversation with Andrew Batchelor
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Out the Back: Early Season D-I Superlatives
    Subscriber podcast
    • Subscribe Now