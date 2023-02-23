Deep Look: Prez Day Recap, Club Season Updates

The college season is fully underway!

Keith talks with D-I Editors Edward Stephens and Jenna Weiner about the wild results from Presidents’ Day Invite, including the debuts of both Colorado programs and Oregon Fugue. Keith also goes over some of the 2023 club updates from USA Ultimate.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Deezer, RSS, Google Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Keith, Jenna, and Edward discuss early season college superlatives! Who is the early season Player of the Year? Most disappointing team? They talk about their first impressions from the early college season results.