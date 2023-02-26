Commonwealth Cup 2023 Weekend 2: Day 1 Stock Watch

Buy, sell, or hold after one day of Commonwealth competition?

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

AXTON, VA — Saturday at Commonwealth Cup Weekend 2 was a wild ride. High highs, low lows, booms and busts — everything you need to write a stock watch. Personally, I never understood the concept of the sports stock watch. Conventional financial wisdom says to “buy low, sell high,” but we do it backwards in sports: teams on the upswing are considered “buys” while underperformers are considered “sells.” Either way, there were plenty of both on display. And however silly the metaphor, here are a few stock picks from pool play, financial disclosure included.

Results

Pool Play

Bracket

Buy

The Metro East

Supporters of underdogs everywhere, rejoice: the most maligned region in ultimate had a big Saturday.